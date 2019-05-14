Here Is A List Of Legit Bollywood Celebs-approved Off-duty Outfits That We Can Easily Ace

Jacqueline Fernandez You often don't feel like wearing anything close to salwar suit but sometimes there is nothing better than ethnic. Now look at how wonderfully Jacqueline has colour-blocked her ensemble and beckoned us to wear a kurta and pyjamis. She wore a vibrant yellow kurta, which was accentuated by abstract prints and teamed it with sky blue pyjamais and white flats. She carried her chic purse in a cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the partly-tied hairdo completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu Humble outfits can sometimes do wonders for you! Taapsee Pannu wore a simple outfit recently and with her pyjamas, she totally gave us fashion goals. The actress teamed her white top with high-waist black and white pyjamas, which were notched up by abstract prints. She looked effortlessly awesome and wore black-hued flats and carried a smart purse with her. She wore dark shades and the curly tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar.

Nimrat Kaur Who doesn't want a floral dress in her wardrobe? Nimrat Kaur motivated us to don a floral dress recently. She was spotted outside a café in a sheer black-hued dress that was lightweight and totally summer-worthy. Her ensemble was full-sleeved and accentuated by red and blue floral prints. Nimrat upped her comfort quotient by teaming her attire with white sneakers. She wore pink-hued geometrical frames and the makeup was nude-toned. The impeccable ponytail wrapped up her summery look. Time for some café outing!

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria has been inspiring us fashionably but this was a rare off-duty look of hers, which we thought was makeup-free. She wore an ethnic outfit that was notched up by earthy shades and sustainable fabric. This attire of Tara's was a perfect recipe for the scorching heat. She wore a long flared chikankari kurta and paired it with white cotton palazzo pants and pretty juttis. The side-swept tresses completed her breezy look. Well, this was a perfect ensemble for a brunch outing with bffs.

Kalki Koechlin You can be off-duty but you might want something absolutely fuss-free. If that's the case, you should really take into account Kalki Koechlin's ensemble. The seasoned actress was snapped in the city and she gave one of the most comfortable looks. The actress wore a white spaghetti top and teamed it with brown-hued cargos. She also wore slippers to round out her look. This look is the best if you want to hit the gym or do grocery shopping.

Malaika Arora So, you want to chill at a restaurant? Well, then Malaika Arora has a breezy dress idea for you. The diva and supermodel wore a long white dress, which was a perfect outfit for this summer season. This dress of hers was deep-necked and she accessorised it smartly with a delicate neckpiece. Malaika kept her makeup fresh and spruced it up with a glossy pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her refreshing avatar.

Lopamudra Raut Lopamudra Raut looked super-stylish and her attire was totally meant for a date afternoon. She wore a smart floral dress that we wished we had. It was a V-necked dress with bell sleeves and featured a figure-flattering silhouette. This attire of hers was adorned with a sprinkle of pink floral accents and she teamed her dress with pointed white ballerinas. The makeup was lit up by a bright pink lip shade and the long sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Nora Fatehi Out for a casual stroll and some me-time? Well, then Nora Fatehi's outfit is awesome for you. She wore a simple white round-necked tee and paired it with light brown trousers, which were high-waist. She teamed her ensemble with white sneakers and accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings. The makeup was light and natural and the wavy tresses rounded out her cool avatar.

Sonali Bendre Behl You want to wear something humble and yet something extraordinary, don't you? So, don't look any further because Sonali Bendre Behl has a perfect outfit solution for you. She wore a loose bright yellow-hued sweatshirt and paired it with matching pyjamas. The actress also teamed and colour-blocked her ensemble with grey jacket and wore classy slippers to complete her avatar. Her tiny hoop earrings added to the cute factor and the nude-toned lip shade complemented her look.

Sophie Choudry Like Lopamudra, Sophie Choudry also gave us a floral inspiration but hers was a flared dress and ideal for barbeque afternoons. She wore a minty green dress that featured a free-flowing silhouette. The dress was enhanced by myriad floral prints and she teamed her sheer dress with peep-hole sandals. Sophie elevated her style with that ultra-luxe golden purse. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her floral avatar.

Malavika Mohanan Malavika Mohanan's jumpsuit totally had all our attention. She looked smart and a class apart in her attire, which was enhanced by red and white stripes. Her ensemble featured an overlapping bodice and flared pyjamas. She teamed her jumpsuit with a pair of white flats and the makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted tresses spruced up her look. Well, this was certainly an all-occasion wear.

Tamannaah Bhatia Stepping out for an evening party with friends and thinking of what to wear? Tamannaah Bhatia has a legit party wear for you. The actress wore a sleeveless orange dress that featured an asymmetrical cut and made for a great ensemble for chilling out in the evening with friends. She teamed it with pointed embellished silver pumps. The makeup was dewy with a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.