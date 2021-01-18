Nora Fatehi Is A Vision To Behold In Her Classy And Regal Pastel Ensemble And Golden Kaftan Jacket Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it at airport or on the red carpet or on the streets of Mumbai, Nora Fatehi is always snapped making stunning statements in her fashionable sophisticated outfits. From formal to casual to ethnic to western, the diva has mastered the art of nailing any attire like a piece of cake and we should definitely take some fashion notes from her. The recent outfit of the actress, which impressed us, was a very classy number.

For an event, she opted for a pastel-pink dress with an embroidered golden kaftan jacket and looked no less than a royal diva. Her outfit was pretty, regal, and beautiful and the way she pulled it off, she looked stunning as ever and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it for some fashion inspiration.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a pastel-pink hued separates, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered golden border. Her separates consisted of a sleeveless crop top that had net-fabric neckline and a high-waist bodycon skirt, that featured a slight front slit. Her outfit was layered with an open-front net-fabric golden kaftan jacket that had lovely blossoming patterns. Her kaftan also had open-back detailing while the long train, added stylish quotient to her look. The Bhuj actress' ensemble was by Sophia Benyahia and she completed her look with golden embellished heels.

Nora accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned pretty earrings that came from the label Wazna. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted curled locks and looked amazing.

We absolutely loved this ensemble of Nora Fatehi and she looked a class apart in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credis: Nora Fatehi's Instagram