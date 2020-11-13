Diwali: Nora Fatehi Exudes Royal Aura In Golden Lehenga And Diya In Her Hands Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Diwali is just around the corner and Bollywood celebrities have already started sharing glimpses on Instagram from the festivities. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi's recent Diwali photoshoot is now doing rounds on the internet. Dressed in a heavy golden lehenga-choli, the diva looked like an epitome of beauty while the diyas, lights, and floating candles around her, gave festive vibes. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a heavy golden lehenga, which came from the noted designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate dotted prints and embroidered floral patterns. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her lehenga with a sheer-sleeved heavily embellished choli and draped a matching dupatta from the back . She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings from Apala by Sumit, green-pearl-detailed emerald necklace from Goenka India, vintage bangles by Abhilasha, and rings by Roopa Vohra.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Bhuj actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black bindi, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva tied her side-parted tresses into a side braided tail and adorned it with white flowers from Joolry.

We absolutely loved this traditional look of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani