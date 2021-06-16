Just In
Ray Promotions: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Inspires Street-Style Fashion With His Colourful Patchwork Jacket
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's fashion sensibility is distinctive and in contrast with the usual trends. His Instagram feed boasts perceptive photoshoots and outfits that many of us would want in our wardrobe. Recently, for the Ray promotions, the actor posted a picture in one of his outfits again, which was about colourful splash and intricate detailing. We have decoded his outfit for some major fashion inspiration.
Speaking about this outfit of his, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, revealed a year ago via his Instagram feed, "I'm someone that loves streetwear/Luxury so to discover a brand based out of Lahore was very exciting. The jacket that I'm wearing here was something I knew I had to have, I Honestly haven't seen many streetwear brands in south east Asia source materials the way they do and create unique pieces like this ... the fabric for this insanely beautiful patch work jacket was sourced from the tharparkar region in Sindh .. all hand embroidered."
Well, his jacket was certainly street-style-perfect and we couldn't take eyes off his outfit. It was about multi colours in vibrant tones. The patch-work was meticulously elaborated but the mirror-work and beautiful threadwork also accentuated his attire. He teamed his jacket with a white shirt and that rounded out his look. The jacket is from the label, Rastah, which is about reinterpreting South Asian artisanship and heritage. So, what do you think about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's jacket look? Let us know that in the comment section.