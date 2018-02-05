Nidhhi To Tamannaah; Best-dressed Celebrity Showstoppers At The Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi was looking fantastic while walking the ramp for Shloka Sudhakar, wearing a pastel pink lehenga choli, which came with a pastel blue embellished blouse. She carried the lehenga with utmost elegance and matched a pair of ear loops and bangles with the look, portraying the typical Indian bridesmaid look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was the angelic showstopper for designer Shriya Som, wearing a fully tiered ruffled Bardot gown. The off-white coloured gown turned Disha into a floral queen. She carried a very poise attitude, while walking the ramp and stunned us to every bit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia walked in a very uniquely crafted lehenga by Anushka Reddy. She was wearing a tiered cold-shoulder lehenga, which also had a gorgeous flower body. The set came with an embellished tulle dupatta. The actress looked exquisitely beautiful.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's gorgeous and ethereal look as Alauddin Khilji's wife Mehrunissa has already touched our hearts and she carried a similar look for walking the LFW ramp as Payal Singhal's showstopper. She was wearing an amazing silver embroidered lehenga choli, looking remarkably beautiful.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti, wearing a Tarun Tahiliani floral pastel lehenga choli set, caught our eyes too. She walked the ramp very gracefully, flaunting her amazing style books and after the show, she also declared her love for pastel-shaded attires.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has never taken a step back from wearing what he likes and sometimes, he has often landed up wearing outrageous attires. No, this time his look was not outrageous at all and we totally loved it. The sheer sequin metallic look by Falguni & Shane Peacock totally suited him and he was being the ultimate dapper with it.