Nidhhi To Tamannaah; Best-dressed Celebrity Showstoppers At The Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 got a wrap last night in Mumbai and the bi-annual fashion event gave another platform for ace designers across the country to showcase their Spring/Summer collections.
To celebrate the amazing styling collection of the designers, there were many celebrity showstoppers who had hit the ramp in some of their gorgeous style books. We have summed up the best-dressed Bollywood celebrity showstoppers at the LFW Summer Resort 2018.
Nidhhi Agerwal
Nidhhi was looking fantastic while walking the ramp for Shloka Sudhakar, wearing a pastel pink lehenga choli, which came with a pastel blue embellished blouse. She carried the lehenga with utmost elegance and matched a pair of ear loops and bangles with the look, portraying the typical Indian bridesmaid look.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani was the angelic showstopper for designer Shriya Som, wearing a fully tiered ruffled Bardot gown. The off-white coloured gown turned Disha into a floral queen. She carried a very poise attitude, while walking the ramp and stunned us to every bit.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia walked in a very uniquely crafted lehenga by Anushka Reddy. She was wearing a tiered cold-shoulder lehenga, which also had a gorgeous flower body. The set came with an embellished tulle dupatta. The actress looked exquisitely beautiful.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi's gorgeous and ethereal look as Alauddin Khilji's wife Mehrunissa has already touched our hearts and she carried a similar look for walking the LFW ramp as Payal Singhal's showstopper. She was wearing an amazing silver embroidered lehenga choli, looking remarkably beautiful.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti, wearing a Tarun Tahiliani floral pastel lehenga choli set, caught our eyes too. She walked the ramp very gracefully, flaunting her amazing style books and after the show, she also declared her love for pastel-shaded attires.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar has never taken a step back from wearing what he likes and sometimes, he has often landed up wearing outrageous attires. No, this time his look was not outrageous at all and we totally loved it. The sheer sequin metallic look by Falguni & Shane Peacock totally suited him and he was being the ultimate dapper with it.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.