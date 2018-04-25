Bebo Gave It Back To Her Haters In The Most Stylish Way

In a blue, statement pant-suit, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that she is still the 'Poo' of Bollywood that young girls looked up to for fashion inspiration.

Bebo was present at a promotional event of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' in Mumbai. She had the mercury rising, as she stepped out of the car in royal blue separates, teamed with a complimenting jacket.

The golden accessory pinned on the blazer was an attention-grabbing detail to her outfit and perhaps the most striking accessory she sported.

Keeping her oomph factor intact, Kareena showed that she is arguably the hottest 'mom' in tinsel town. Her dramatic eye makeup and brown wavy tresses added to the already smoked up ensemble of hers.

Also, the perfectly carved body rubbished the photoshopped-stretch-mark trolls that she received post Vogue's photoshoot, in which she donned a bikini.

Well, Kareena is known to give it back to the haters in the most stylish of ways and this appearance of hers was one of the most badass yet subtle comebacks she has made.

This is Bebo's first film post pregnancy and she was joined by her co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

High on style quotient, the event witnessed Sonam wearing a princess-like white dress with exaggerated sleeves, which we must confess was a disappointment. Swara looked fresh in a structured pink short jumpsuit and Shikha in a crisp white shirt and a plaid skirt also stood up to the mark.

Every member of the girls gang looked stylish; but it was Kareena who stole the thunder. The sizzling diva gave us fashion goals and we wish her the best for Veere Di Wedding.