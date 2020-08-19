Avika Gor’s Beautiful Dark Magenta Dress With Embroidered Jacket Could Be Your Next Festive Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor has impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess ever since her childhood. She is also an amazing dancer and a great fashion enthusiast. Avika Instagram boasts her many fashion photoshoots and it's quite clear from her Instagram feed. Recently, the Sasural Simar Ka actress shared pictures from her latest shoot, where she was seen dressed in a dark magenta dress and embroidered jacket. Her ensemble looked perfect for upcoming festivals. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.

So, Avika Gor was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar dark magenta flared dress, which came from the label Aamra by Lavanya. Her beautiful ensemble was accentuated by sharp pleats and featured ruffle detailing at the hem. Styled by Sandhya, she layered her dress with a sleeveless plunging-neckline short embroidered jacket of the same hue. Her jacket featured blossoming silver-hued florals and leaves embroidered patterns and thin embellished border. The Laado 2 actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings.

On the makeup front, Avika applied the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer as a base and then slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the black tiny bindi upped her elegant look. The diva left her side-parted heavy curly tresses loose and looked pretty.

We really liked this ensemble of Avika Gor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Avika Gor