Mouni Roy Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Her Shimmering Black Saree; Her Makeup Game Is Strong Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy was a vision to behold in her black saree. The Gold actress has been waiting for her upcoming movie, Baithe Baithe to release soon and she posted a couple of her black-hued saree pictures, which had our attention. Apart from her saree, it was her makeup game too that was strong as well. So, if you are looking forward to wearing a black saree and thinking of what makeup can go well with the hue, we have you sorted.

Styled by Anuradha Khurana, her saree was beautifully draped and came from Kalki Fashion. It was an embellished saree with glittering tones and casually pinned palla. Her saree was also impeccably pleated and she teamed her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse that absolutely complemented her black shimmering saree. Well, her saree made for a perfect party and wedding occasions wear. Her look seemed jewellery-free and we honestly felt that jewellery was not really necessary with this look of hers.

However, her makeup game totally won us. Mouni's look was kept minimal and muted. The light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. So, this is the kind of makeup you need in order to slay it in the black saree look. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Mouni Roy looked pretty as ever. So, how did you find Mouni Roy's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Mamik