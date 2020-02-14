Badhaai Ho Actress Sanya Malhotra Gives Not-So-Casual Fashion Goals In A Black Mini Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Our Bollywood divas are always there for us whenever we need fashion inspiration. From ethnic to western, their fashion wardrobe is full of gorgeous outfits. They have not just given us wedding and festival goals with their designer lehengas and gowns but have also made our heads turn whenever they step out in their casual outfits. Be it airport, casual gatherings or any other public appearances, the divas have never failed to stun in their casuals or better we say, not-so-casual outfits.

Recently, Badhaai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra stepped out to launch a fitness Studio in Mumbai flaunting a pretty black mini dress. The dress looked neither casual nor a party number. You can sport it in college or in any casual gatherings. But first, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the launch event, Sanya Malhotra opted for a cut-sleeved sweetheart-neckline black mini dress. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by white-hued outlines. She completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes, that went well with her look. The Dangal actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, ring, and a wrist watch. She also carried a black and white striped sling bag that featured printed yellow strap.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sanya let loose her side-parted heavy curls and looked beautiful.

