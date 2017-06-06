ENGLISH

Back With A Swagger Look, Kriti and Sushant In New Delhi For Raabta

kriti sanon

As we already know, the Raabta duo has been steaming the movie promotion with utmost style and swag. They were again spotted at Raabta's promotion earlier today. This time in New Delhi, the duo totally complemented each other's style-books.

Kriti wore a block printed midi skirt and spaghetti top and looked very cute and pretty at the same time. The strapped top was unique and stylish as well. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Sushant Singh Rajput did not look less attractive with the cool red tee and a pair of blue denim jeans. He completed the 'swagger' look with a pair of white sneakers.

