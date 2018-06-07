Subscribe to Boldsky
Awesome! Priyanka Made The Formal Look All Cool And Chic

By Devika
Priyanka Chopra Google

ABC must have cancelled Priyanka Chopra's 'Quantico'; but the lady has already made a mark in Hollywood and she is already this happening personality. She was all delighted, as she took to Instagram to post a picture with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. The 'Baywatch' actress finally met Pichai and, well, she looked stunning as ever.

The diva donned a semi-formal look and brought back those classic light blue denims that we all love. Dressed to T, she paired formals with informals and just gave us an office-wear goal. Priyanka wore a crisp off-white jacket that featured a V-neck collar and was every inch structural and she teamed it with a black coloured top.

Priyanka Chopra Google

And that was the sophisticated part of her dressing. So, she made classy look all cool, as she complemented her fabulous avatar with light blue denims. And we thought 'wow', even we can emulate this look. Yes, we were 100 per cent impressed by her look of hers.

We are glad that PeeCee didn't sport any jewellery like a necklace because that would have ruined her entire look to a large extent. Her makeup was natural and her plum lip shade went well with her attire. She left her hair middle-parted, loose, and a little messy.

Priyanka Chopra nailed it yet again. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
