Sara Ali Khan Drives Mid-Week Blues Away As She Spreads Cheerful Vibes In Her Colourful Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sara Ali Khan has got a very charming and cheerful personality and so wherever she goes, she never fails to spread happy and positive vibes. Like her personality, her sartorial choices too have been very bright and lovely. Time and again, she has proved her love for colours with her colourful style file. Recently too, Sara was seen making stunning statement in her colourful attire and nailing colour blocking fashion trend. The actress was snapped at the Filmcity in Mumbai, posing for paparazzi in a neon pink, blue, and yellow outfit. She looked extremely pretty and her outfit caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Sara Ali Khan was seen decked up in a round-collar neon light-blue plain crop top. She layered her top with a quarter-sleeved notch-lapel baby-pink short blazer, which featured side pockets. The Atrangi Re actress teamed her top and blazer with a high-waist neon-yellow mini skirt. It was a peplum skirt that featured ruffle-detailed border. She completed her colourful look with three-strapped neon-yellow heels. Sara accessorised her look with a pair of tiny studs and ring and upped her look with neon-blue nail paint.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Coolie No.1 actress let loose her mid-parted long highlighted and curly tresses.

We absolutely loved this outfit of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.