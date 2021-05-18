Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Huma Qureshi Shows Us How To Flaunt Simple Outfits Fashionably Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With the Army of the Dead, Indian actress Huma Qureshi made a mark in Hollywood too. The zombie-outbreak movie earned her recognition in the international cinema and Army of the Dead will be coming on Netflix on May 21 (this Friday). We are as excited as you are to watch the film but while we wait for the film, let's talk about her fashion. Each Tuesday amid Covid-19 pandemic, we bring to you, stay-at-home fashion diaries, where we talk about simple outfit ideas that you can take from the divas and keep yourself motivated. For today, our inspiration is Huma Qureshi and while her Instagram feed boasts chic outfits, on many occasions, Huma has also shown us how to flaunt simple outfits fashionably.

Huma Qureshi's Tie And Dye Set

Huma Qureshi looked stunning in her tie and dye trackee set and made a strong case for resist-dyeing fashion. She was styled by Mohit Rai and her attire consisted of top and pyjamas. The trackee set was accentuated by colourful tie and dye patterns on the white base. Her ensemble was from Zara and she paired it with a bucket hat from Bleach and sports shoes from Melissa. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade and the softly-curled highlighted tresses completed her look. You might not have tie and dye in your wardrobe but if you have a top and pyjamas, you can easily ace this look. No jewellery required!

Huma Qureshi's Top And Shorts

Yes, a top and shorts is the ultimate comfy outfit and Huma Qureshi slayed it in style with her ensemble. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress wore a printed tee and teamed it with distressed denim shorts. She upped her style quotient by flaunting her Karlito purse and paired her ensemble with a pair of edgy lace boots. Her look was highlighted by chic accessories including tiny dainty hoops and a heart shaped-pendant chain. The makeup was dewy and the partly-tied tresses completed her look. Now, you don't have to carry a bag or wear boots while at home but you can definitely wear delicate accessories with your outfit.

Huma Qureshi's Chikankari Suit

Come festive occasion amid Covid-19 pandemic and we get it you don't want to dress up for a grand occasion but you still want to dress up a bit in order to celebrate the festival. If that's the case, you can wear a chikankari suit like Huma Qureshi. The Leila actress wore an intricately-done chikankari kurta that was beige-hued and teamed it with a matching dupatta and white-hued silk chikankari trousers. She notched up her look with complementing silver earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and contoured cheekbones. The softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

Huma Qureshi's Neon Gym Wear

Well, you may not be stepping out these days and which means that you are certainly not going to gym. However, you don't have to overlook gym wear. In fact, athleisure or gym wear can be sported at home and you can do your household chores easily in these fuss-free clothes. Huma Qureshi showed us how to slay it in gym wear and posed with her cute pooch, Streak. The actress wore a neon-yellow overlay that came from the label Shein and teamed it with a black spaghetti top and textured black pants. Her bag and shoes came from the label Gucci while her quirky gold-toned hoops were from Outhouse. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl with pink eye shadow. The copper tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Huma Qureshi's Floral Dress

Well, there's nothing like a floral dress on a scorching summer day. Huma Qureshi looked fresh and pretty in her summer floral dress. Her off-shouldered dress with a ruffled lapel was enhanced by yellow-toned floral patterns with green and ivory leaves on a pink base. It was a soothing dress and Huma spruced up her look with pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and skin-toned eye shadow. The side-swept soft wavy tresses wrapped up her look. If you are planning on acing this look with your dress, you can accessorise it with studs.

So, which look of Huma Qureshi did you like the most? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Ayush Saini

Picture Source: Instagram