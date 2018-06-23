Subscribe to Boldsky
Arjun Kapoor Wooed Us Again At IIFA 2018 But This Time In A Desi Avatar

By Devika
Arjun Kapoor IIFA 2018

If there is somebody who looks awesome in desi-gone-global attires, it is Arjun Kapoor. The 'Ki & Ka' actor has got something about him that he looks amazing AF in desi avatar. While in the afternoon shoot with his uncle Anil Kapoor, Arjun opted for a contemporary western look, in the evening he switched to an Indian look and made our knees go weak.

The actor elevated the style quotient and looked dapper as he donned a kurta and paired it with black trousers. Oh yeah, ladies we know you are falling head over heels in love with him all over again. His Insta post was captioned, "White in shining armour...even the green carpet sometimes deserves a dash of simple". And Arjun, you are right, we can't agree more on that. The only thing was that you were simply irresistible.

So for the evening, he sported a stunning Kunal Rawal outfit that blended traditional with modern. His rodeo shirt was stitched to perfection and was highly structural. It was a cross between a kurta and classic white shirt. The collared shirt kurta featured buttons and blue linings that accentuated his look.

He teamed his kurta shirt with black trousers and formal shoes. And he posed happily for the shutterbugs and gave us yet another #ootd of the day.

Well, Arjun keep on wooing us more, we can't get enough of you. What do you all think about his ensemble? Wasn't it just impressive?

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
