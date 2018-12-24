ENGLISH

Anushka Sharma's Gorgeous Wrap Dress Comes With A Dramatic Touch

By
Anushka Sharma Zero

When it comes to fashion too, Anushka Sharma loves to experiment. Her latest pristine white outfit definitely caught our attention. It was an impressive dress and she looked amazing as ever. Her outstanding ensemble was designed by Gauri & Nainika.

So, Anushka wore a one-shouldered dress that was accentuated by nuanced details. Her dress was structural but it was notched up by a touch of ruffles. In a nutshell, her smart dress had a bit of dreamy quotient to it. It featured sharp cuts and exaggerated sleeves that gave her dress a dramatic dimension. The white feathered sleeve dress was enhanced by a front slit and it came from the RTW'19 collection of Gauri & Nainika.

Anushka Sharma Fashion

The 'Zero' actress teamed her dress with silver-hued pencil heels, which perfectly complemented her dress. She spruced up her look with pearl earrings and the makeup was beautifully done with a soft pink lip shade and a touch of mascara. The impeccable bun completed her gorgeous avatar. Anushka Sharma was a vision to behold. How did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood anushka sharma
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
