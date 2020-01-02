Anushka Sharma's Glittering Gown Is Perfect For Those Partying In Freezing Cold Places Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had been vacationing in Switzerland and well they also partied with other famous Bollywood couples - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. For the party night, Anushka Sharma wore something blingy and absolutely bold. So, let's decode her outfit and look of the New Year's night.

Anushka wore a glittering full-sleeved gown that seemed perfect for the cold destination. It was a full-sleeved number that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. It was a sequinned and textured number and was absolutely figure-flattering. It was a dazzling outfit that Anushka Sharma teamed with shimmery strappy sandals, which went well with her attire.

The Pari actress kept her jewellery game light and the makeup was beautifully done. She upped her look with smoky kohl and matte pink lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the side-parted bob tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credit: Virat Kohli's Instagram