Anushka Sharma’s Latest Dress Is A Perfect And Comfy Outfit For Summer Parties; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their receptive Instagram feed to give us all couple goals. The couple attended a dinner night with their friends from the cricket fraternity. Virat and Anushka also posed for the camera and Anushka gave us a dress goal too. We have decoded her latest look for you.

So, Anushka Sharma wore a flowy and patterned Falguni and Shane Peacock dress that featured a flared silhouette. It was a round-neck dress that featured knotted drawstrings at the neckline. Her dress was also accentuated by intricate patterns, which seemed nature-inspired and dipped in the shade of green. The black-hued ruffled hem also upped her dress look. Anushka Sharma's dress looked comfy and ideal for parties. She paired her dress with black sandals, which were enhanced by bow-straps and went well with her dress.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka accessorised her look with sleek danglers, which notched up her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted long wavy tresses completed her look. Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous as ever. What do you think about her dress look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Virat Kohli's Instagram