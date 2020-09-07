Anurag Kashyap’s Charles Bukowski T-shirts Are Priced At INR 2500; Learn More About His Two T-shirts Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The fashion brand Huemn, famous for its edgy narrative fashion, recently launched their limited edition Charles Bukowski collection. The collection was inspired by the German-American poet and novelist, whose writing style was definitely unapologetic. He wrote majorly about the moral corruption and downtrodden of American society. While some felt he was 'too much' and offensive, others regarded him as a writing genius. And the film director, writer, producer, and an occasional actor, Anurag Kashyap flaunted two of the Huemn Charles Bukowski t-shirts.

The film director, Anurag Kashyap, who is famous for showing his perspective on the underbelly of the country and highlighting realism on-screen (basically the unembellished side of the country), totally convinced us to buy the Bukowski t-shirts. He looked convincing in the two t-shirts, the pictures of which he posted on his Instagram handle. Well, sometimes, it is definitely about who wears the cloth and whether that particular outfit suits his personality. In Anurag Kashyap's case, it certainly seemed as if the T-shirts were made for him.

The one t-shirt that he wore is unfortunately out of stock right now. This t-shirt was white in colour and featured a digital print of Charles Bukowski's 1981 portrait by Mark Hanauer. The t-shirt was also accentuated by excerpts from Bukowski's poems, 'Style' and 'Don't try'. The second t-shirt, which was a black one, featured a crayon illustration of the same portrait as on the white tee. It had a puffed 'Bukowski' screen-print and very much a Huemn version of the t-shirt. The t-shirt also had the words, 'love is a dog from hell' in yellow and pinkish hues. It also featured excerpts from Bukowski's poetry, 'Dog' and 'Don't try'. The t-shirt is inspired by Charles Bukowski's book, 'Love Is A Dog From Hell' and this book is a collection of poetry in its most raw form. The poems explore heartbreaks, cynicism, and limitations of love.

Well, for those of you prefer dark realities over candyfloss delusions, this 'Love Is A Dog From Hell' is the t-shirt for you since the first one with the black and white portrait of Charles Bukowski is out of stock. The t-shirt is priced at INR 2500.