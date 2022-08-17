Ananya Panday’s Love For Sultry Bralettes

Bralette With Pantsuit Image: Instagram Pantsuits are perfect for oozing the boss lady vibes. The millennial diva chose a single-breasted coat and tapered trousers with shimmery black rhinestone detailing. She added a sultry twist to the chosen outfit by wearing a black bralette underneath. For the accessories, Ananya kept it basic with stud earrings, a statement ring, and strappy metallic heels. And the smoky eyes makeup just about made the look complete!

Bralette With Cropped Pants Image: Instagram Why do pantsuit trousers always have to be full-length? The same can have an offbeat cut too! Ananya followed the edgy fashion route by opting for a beige pantsuit with baggy knee-length pants and an olive bralette. She accentuated the neutral outfit with a pair of bright orange strap-up heels!

Bralette With Camouflage Pants Image: Instagram A black bralette can be teamed up with almost anything. Ananya looked chic in a black bralette (with a tie-up sash-like detailing) and camouflage print cropped pants. Her Steve Madden cut-out heels made one flamboyant choice!

Bralette With Denim Image: Instagram Corset-style bralettes are perfect when you want something chic for casual wear. The Gehraiyaan star showed off her toned body in a matching corset bralette and denim. She layered the casual outfit with a matching short jacket. The bold button detailing elevated Ananya's denim attire.

Bralette With Leather Pants Image: Instagram The Liger Actress never shies away from experimenting with her looks and deserves applause for that! For a photoshoot, Ananya picked a rather daring yet stylish sheet lace top with a bralette and embellished shoulder pads. She paired the feminine top with calf-length leather pants with a thick, buckled black belt. Her admiration for strappy sandals was experienced here too!

Bralette With Mini Skirt Image: Instagram Bralettes make a perfect choice as a chic top for sultry attire. Ananya looked like a glam doll in a photoshoot wearing a vegan leather bralette and a chevron print mini skirt. The monochrome outfit read chic and minimal. For the glam, she opted for a stacked neck chain. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Bralette With Lehenga Image: Instagram The beauty of fusion dressing is that you can mix and match outfits that can add an outlandish vibe. The pretty star looked ethereal in a chintz print organza silk lehenga. Ananya brought a whole new dimension to the Indian ensemble with a chevron pattern bralette blouse. She kept the accessories minimal and thoughtful with Chandbali earrings and a statement ring!