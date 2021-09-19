Just In
Ananya Panday Is Here To Set The Gram On Fire Yet Again With Her Brown Bralette
Ananya Panday never takes an off day from the social media. From entertaining updates, to stylish clicks to hot avatars, Ananya's social media handle is the place to be as she yet again has set the gram on fire with her latest post.
Ananya took to social media to upload a picture of herself in a brown bralette. With a golden neck chain and a golden choker and a messy hairstyle, the actress has got all our attention. Going for a fresh look and a messy background as the backdrop for the picture she has a perfect caption to go with the click as she wrote, "Hot mess 🌶"
Yesterday, Ananya's new project with Zoya Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has been announced which has got fans super excited.
Ananya Panday has multiple projects lined up one of them being Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently announced 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and lastly the Pan-India film 'Liger' with Vijay Deverkonda. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.