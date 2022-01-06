Ananya Panday Leaves Us Speechless With Her New Fashionable Look And It Is Pretty Fabulous Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday took our breath away with her latest look, which she posted on her Instagram feed. She captioned her picture as, "new year, new me? 🤫" and she absolutely looked refreshing. The actress was styled by Meagan Concessio and she exuded fierce and fabulous vibes, which we have decoded for you.

So, Ananya left us speechless in her H&M attire that was a corset top number with sheer bodice and the corduroy skirt that was striped and structured with a side slit. It was a stunning combination and she pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. It was a bold outfit and Ananya teamed her ensemble with pretty statement boots that were brown and black in colour with peep-hole. Her boots came from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Viange and rings from RAF Fine Jewelry.

Her makeup was done beautifully and she spruced up her look with matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The eyebrows were impeccably done and the middle-parted soft wavy tresses completed her look. Ananya Panday looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels