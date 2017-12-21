Sonam To Sonakshi Slayed The Ramp; All About The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is an annual affair that takes place in India, travelling through major cities of the country along with the collection of ace designers.
This year, the BPFT was a 3-month-long affair which started in October and ended yesterday. The 5-cities fashion tour took place and we are sad that it is over.
The style-filled and glamorous fashion tour ended last night, the last city being Bangalore. Let us take an overview of the entire BPFT 2017.
Hyderabad
The tour began in Hyderabad and the fashion event took place on the 28th of October. Designer Shantanu & Nikhil and Falguni & Shane Peacock presented their collections. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was the celebrity showstopper of the event who stunned in her silver attire.
Gurgaon
After Hyderabad, it was Gurgaon's turn to experience the ceremony of style and glamour. Designer Manish Arora presented his collection, where actress Shraddha Kapoor walked as the showstopper. The collection was amazing and we loved Shraddha's ramp style book.
Kolkata
After BPFT's tour around two cities, it was the time for the first metro city in the chain. BPFT Kolkata was equally stunning as the rest and designer Nikhil Thampi presented his collection and actor Sidharth Malhotra was the showstopper, wearing a classy suit from the designer's ensemble.
Designer Shantanu and Nikhil also presented their collection again at the Kolkata BPFT 2017.
Mumbai
The second and the last metropolitan city in the chain was Mumbai and at the event, we saw some amazing presentation of shimmery and sequin ensembles from the couture of designer Tarun Tahiliani. Actress Sonam Kapoor walked in a shimmery outfit, looking gorgeous as ever.