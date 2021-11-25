Alia Bhatt Stuns Us With Her Pink Peony Saree With Cutdana And Moti Work As The Highlight Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her traditional attire that she wore for an event recently. She looked awesome in her outfit and the actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. It was an intricately-done ensemble and she draped it beautifully. So, let's talk about her attire and look, which gave us fashion goals for a traditional party night.

So, Alia sported a pink saree that was designed by Paulmi & Harsh. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved cropped top and a semi-formal drape. It was a pink-hued saree that she wore and her saree was accentuated by embellished gold floral details. Her saree was the floral-printed pre-stitched saree in the shade of peony pink, hand highlighted with cutdana, moti, and sequins. She wore it for the new Flipkart campaign. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings, which accentuated her look. Alia looked absolutely beautiful in her ensemble.

Her makeup was minimally done with natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink blush, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted wavy copper tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram