Alia Bhatt Slays Casual Fashion As She Returns From Italian Babymoon With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor
B-Town's hottest couple and parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted by paps at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. Reportedly, the couple had gone to Italy to spend their Babymoon in the romantic location of Europe. Alia impressed the fashion police with her super comfortable monochrome outfit!
Image: Varinder Chawla Instagram
The doting hubby Ranbir was seen holding his wife as they walked together to their car. Following the safety protocol, the couple wore masks but was ensured to acknowledge the paps for pictures and videos.
Alia Picked Comfort
Image: Varinder Chawla Instagram
An ideal maternity outfit should be comfortable without losing on the style factor. The Brahmastra star wore a plain black round-neck top with a snug fit. She teamed the simple top with matching joggers track pants and layered the same with a loose-fitted jacket. The jacket had a few casual detailings like a black hoodie, full-length sleeves, and a zipped front.
How does one elevate the monochromatic outfit? Simply flaunt a few color-coded accessories! Alia supported this fashion rule by choosing a Gucci cross-body sling bag. The iconic red-green colors of the brand Gucci were featured on the bag strap. The mommy-to-be wore chunky sneakers to complete her casual sporty airport attire!
With no make-up look and a sleek ponytail, Alia nodded at the 'understated' travel fashion. The pregnancy glow was unmissable though!
Couples Co-Ord Fashion
Image: Varinder Chawla Instagram
Like Wifey Alia, hubby Ranbir Kapoor too flaunted a casual sporty airport look. His denim-on-denim outfit comprised of patch pockets shirt and matching pants. Ranbir's love for sneakers and NY Logo baseball caps are not hidden and this time too he sported his favorite fashion accessories to complete his airport look!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the pregnancy in June this year. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate private affair with only family and friends attending the nuptial.
