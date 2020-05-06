ENGLISH

    A Bride-to-be Wears The Same Sabyasachi Saree That Alia Bhatt Wore For An Award Function

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt's traditional outfits have been aced by a number of brides. Recently, her Sabyasachi saree also inspired a bride-to-be. Sonia Wahlla wore the same Sabyasachi saree for her pre-engagement celebration in Vancouver, Canada. She looked elegant and let's decode the saree that she wore, which was previously donned by Alia Bhatt for an award function.

    The saree was gorgeous and featured multi-hued stripes. It was like a colourful splash with stripes in the vibrant colours of pink, orange, mustard, purple, and green accentuating the saree. The saree was also enhanced by an intricately-done embellished border. Sonia Wahlla also wore the same blouse that Alia Bhatt did. The blouse was sleeveless with colourful embellished details. They both looked gorgeous.

    Photo Credit: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

    However, the styling and makeup of Alia Bhatt's were different. While Alia made a middle-parted bun, the bride-to-be left her long tresses loose. Alia's earrings were more elaborate than Sonia Wahlla and Sonia also notched up her accessory game by flaunting bangles. So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that.

    Cover Image Source: BRIDESOFSABYASACHI

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
