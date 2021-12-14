Just In
Alia Bhatt In Festive Or Casual Suit: Which Look Of The Actress Do You Like More?
Alia Bhatt inspired us with her traditional salwar suits in her recent outings. Styled by Ami Patel, the RRR actress wore suits on two occasions. While one of her ethnic suits had a festive touch, the other traditional suit look was on the casual side look. Apart from her traditional wear, we also loved her jewellery game. So, let's decode her suits and looks for some major fashion inspiration.
Picture Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's Festive Suit Look
Alia Bhatt wore this colourful and vibrant suit for RRR promotions. She was seen in a Rimple & Harpreet Narula suit that was accentuated by embellished tones. Her ensemble was full-sleeved and turquoise-hued and featured intricate border with mirror-work. She paired her kurta with multi-hued salwar that was enhanced by shimmering tones. She paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta and her golden sandals were from Stoffa. She also upped her look with a pair of statement silver and gemstones-adorned chandbali from Apala by Sumit. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle eye makeup, and a tiny green bindi. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.
Alia Bhatt's Pink Suit Look
Her second suit look came from the label, Péro. It was a gorgeous suit that featured a long kurta with subtle floral motifs and checkered trousers. She also teamed her ensemble with a checked dupatta that had an intricately-embroidered white border. She also wore a pair of shimmering and colourful heel sandals from Fizzy Goblet. Alia spruced up her look with a pair of silver jhumkis, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in both her outfits. So, which suit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.