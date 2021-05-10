ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt’s Breezy Floral Dress Is Summer-Perfect And Her Attire Is What You Can Easily Afford

    Alia Bhatt gave us a summer dress goal with her latest outfit that we can actually afford. It was a pretty floral dress and posed cheerfully in her lush garden, Alia looked cute and fresh. If you want to buy this dress right away, we have decoded her attire for you with the price.

    So, Alia Bhatt wore a dress that came from the label, Summer Somewhere and this attire of hers seemed perfect as a weekend dress. She wore the Florence Wrap Dress from the label and it is priced at INR 4,472. This gorgeous dress of hers is made from a lightweight crepe fabric and it features a wrap silhouette and flounce sleeves. We also love the soothing colourful floral accents on the white base of her dress. Alia teamed her dress with a pair of blue sandals that went well with her attire.

    As for her styling, she kept her look minimal and subtle. She sported a pair of dainty drop earrings that enhanced her summer look. The makeup was also kept natural with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with a whiff of pink blush, and pink eye shadow with light mascara. The middle-parted bun hairdo completed her look. Alia inspired us to buy this dress. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Picture Source: Instagram

    Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
    Close