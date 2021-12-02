Alia Bhatt Leaves Us Speechless With Her Contemporary Lehengas; Perfect For Attending Weddings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With wedding season around the corner, Alia Bhatt inspired us to up our fashion game with lehengas. Recently, the actress flaunted two contemporary lehengas and had our attention with her fashion game. She was styled by Chandni Prakash on both the occasions and both her outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. We have decoded Alia's lehenga looks for some major fashion goals.

Alia Bhatt's Lime-Green And Pink Chikankari Lehenga

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her lime-green and pink chikankari lehenga that featured a sleeveless blouse and a complementing flared skirt. It was adorned with intricate floral patterns and she teamed her lehenga with green and pink lightweight dupatta that went well with her outfit. She notched up her look with heavy gold earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny bindi also spruced up her look and the side-swept tresses completed her avatar.

Alia Bhatt's Purple Embellished Lehenga

This one was a modern lehenga that Alia Bhatt sported and her attire featured an off-shouldered pink blouse that was corset style. The intricately-done metallic skirt was structured and went well with her blouse. This ensemble of Alia Bhatt's was ideal for festive occasions and events including a wedding reception. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with mascara. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in both her ensembles and which outfit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram