Alia Bhatt Baby Shower: Actress Glows In Yellow Ethnic Outfit! See Pics Here
The prettiest mommy-to-be, Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her baby shower with her family and friends. The Brahmastra Star is expecting her first child with actor, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and looked alluring in her intimate baby shower ceremony. She picked a lovely ethnic dress in sunshine yellow that added to her pregnancy glow!
Keep reading to know more about Alia's baby shower attire and maternity fashion:
Image: Instagram
Both Alia and Ranbir chose traditional outfits to celebrate one of the special moments of their life. While Alia picked a sunshine yellow Anarkali dress, hubby Ranbir looked suave in a peach colour kurta set. The candid clicks of the couple showcase the happiness, love, and respect for each other!
Image: Instagram
Speaking of Alia's ethnic attire, the yellow Anarkali suit featured a lovely sunshine yellow colour. The three-piece traditional outfit comprised a kurti and palazzo pants with delicate golden embroidery and a matching dupatta.
The glowing mommy-to-be accentuated her ethnic wear with curated jewelry. The heavy stone-studded jewelry included a maang tikka, choker neckpiece, and earrings. She also wore golden hues and chappals to match her shiny outfit!
Alia opted for subtle, natural makeup with just a hint of gloss on her cheeks and lips. She kept the hair open with just maang tikka accentuating her understated look!
Image: Instagram
Be it Indian ethnic or chic western attire, Alia has been slaying maternity fashion like a diva. It is wise to say that, with her on and off-screen looks, she has managed to elevate the maternity style for good.
Alia has set a benchmark for all mums-to-be out there who adore her as an actress and follow her on social media! No more ill-fitting clothes for pregnancy. You can look adorable and chic in any outfit with a proud bump!
Alia has recently announced that she wanted to redefine pregnancy fashion and give it a deserving makeover. Her brand "Edamamma" is launching maternity wear later this month.
