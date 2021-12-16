Brahmastra Poster Launch: Alia Bhatt Exudes Glam Vibes With Her Red Attire; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her red outfit as she attended the poster launch event of her movie, Brahmastra. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble, and her styling was done impeccably. So, let's decode her attire and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, Alia Bhatt wore a red attire that came from T Skaff. It was an off-shouldered attire that featured a cropped bodice with a front slit and a structured skirt with long, flared, and sheer accents. It was a stunning attire and Alia had our attention with her ensemble. She looked stylish and glamorous in her ensemble and teamed it with a pair of sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with a pair of elaborate silver jhumkas, which went well with her look. Her earrings came from the label, Aquamarine, and these jhumkas added a whiff of traditional touch to her look.

The makeup done was light and natural. She sported a makeup that was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle and soft kohl with a whiff of eyebrow brush. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Alia Bhatt looked amazing as ever and so, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram