Alia Bhatt Beautifully Flaunts Her White Saree At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions

Alia Bhatt in Pretty Florals: Her saree trend this season is a vibe to go for and we are here for it. The saree which is styled by Ami Patel is where she goes full out with a playful look. Alia's saree has embroidery work all over in green and gives a summery feel to it. The desi girl vibe opted by Alia is fresh like the morning air. Designed by Anjul Bhandari, this saree is different from the ones she has worn lately. It is perfect for a daytime brunch look or to a classy party. Her photos look so divine that it is hard to say anything but to only look at it with proud eyes.

Alia’s Statement Hair & Makeup: Lately, I can say that she has been spotted with light makeup that includes blush, nude lipstick and a bindi. Every day her hair and makeup is giving us some inspiration on presentable looks for daily outings. Take notes from her everyone because this is light and definitely the best way to rock this season.