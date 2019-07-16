Alia Bhatt And Fatima Sana Shaikh Can Teach You How To Jazz Up Your Ordinary Sporty Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Fatima Sana Shaikh have a thing in common and that is their love for athleisures. Quite often they are spotted in sporty ensembles and well, we got to admit that there is nothing comfier than gym ensembles while travelling. Moreover, Alia and Fatima showed us how to jazz up simple outfits. Well, these sporty outfits can look as awesome as your flowy dresses. Let's take a look at their airport fashion to get some brand new ideas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport with her mother, Soni Razdan. Alia looked pretty cute in her light purple tracksuit set. She teamed her white spaghetti top with a purple jacket and matching pyjamas. The 'Gully Boy' actress also teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes. While her attire was simple, she notched up her style game with accessories. Her bright yellow bag, which had a graphic print and a caption, 'Love is' and her signature white-framed shades absolutely added a quirky touch.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh didn't elevate her look with accessories but inspired us more with her outfit. The 'Dangal' actress upped her look with an orange Fila cropped sweatshirt and she teamed it with black pyjamas from the same brand. Well, she gave us cues on pairing contrasting colours and her outfit was totally eye-catching. Fatima paired her ensemble with Balenciaga white sports shoes. Her Vijay Opticians spectacles were unusual and absolutely gave her sporty look a classy effect.

So, whose look would you like to try? Let us know that in the comment section.