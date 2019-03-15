ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Makes A Strong Case For Colour-Blocking But Her Attire Is Not Really Event-worthy

    About last night, Alia Bhatt was honoured at the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards and she opted for separates for the occasion. On the whole, she looked good but we thought it was not really an event-worthy number. Her attire was more of a light-hearted party wear and we wished she had it worn it for some other occasion.

    So, Alia was dressed in an outfit by the label, Safiyaa. She made a strong case for colour-blocks trend with this ensemble of hers. The actress paired her bright pink structured top with orange pants. It was a cute ensemble and definitely suited Alia and with this attire, she gave goals to a number of young ladies, who want to keep it simple and vibrant.

    She wore chic rings but mostly kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was notched up by dewy tones with a neon pink lip shade. The eye makeup was subtle and accompanied by a nude eye shadow. The sleek tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's style statement and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

