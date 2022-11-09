Just In
- 1 hr ago Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
- 1 hr ago Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 09 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Kriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
Don't Miss
- News BJP hits street in Bengaluru to protest against Satish Jarkiholi's anti-Hindu remark
- Movies Did Emraan Hashmi Give A Glimpse Of His Look From Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 During His Date Night With Wife?
- Education JNU PG 2022 Merit List For MA, MCA, MSc Released: Second Admission List Out; Get Direct Link Here
- Sports ONE 163: Saygid Izagakhmaev eyes win over Shinya Aoki and a run at ONE World title
- Technology Gmail Users Get Redesigned Layout; No Going Back To 'Original View'
- Finance Government Banks That Offer The Best Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits
- Automobiles Top 5 Things About The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
- Travel Varanasi – Gateway To Gods
Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime thriller film Drishyam 2 is all set to release on November 18. From the trailer, it appears that the film will score high on drama, action, and of course stellar performances by the actors. The cast of the movie was recently spotted on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and featured their individualistic style!
Scroll down to find more about Drishyam 2 stars' fashion moments:
The gorgeous Tabu looked classy in a black saree attire. Her modern saree featured lovely golden zardosi work with traditional design all over and she teamed it up with a matching blouse. The vibrant saree border in red-blue colour added a chic contrast to the black colour saree.
The Drishyam 2 actress accentuated her saree outfit with silver oxidized jewellery comprising statement earrings and a ring. She flaunted smoky eyes look to complement the dark hue ensemble and kept her lustrous tresses open and wavy!
Ajay Devgn who is playing the role of Vijay Salgoankar in Drishyam 2 was seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Ajay looked dapper in a blue checkered suit and wore a white button-down shirt. He flaunted dark-tinted sunglasses to complete his suave look.
Ace dancer and actress Nora Fatehi struck a chic pose in a bright yellow figure-hugging dress. Her corset-style dress was detailed with a sweetheart neckline, a self-textured pattern, and a daring back slit. Nora amped up her sassy avatar with glossy makeup and styled her hair in an open wavy hairdo!
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 dance show host Manish Paul looked funky and flamboyant in a modern suit. He wore a casual black tee and white pants and layered it with an abstract print jacket. Manish elevated the eclectic ensemble with stylish black glasses!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
- fashion7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- bollywood wardrobeRaashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma Wedding: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, And More Attend The Reception In Style
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Exudes Grace In Ethnic Ensemble At Her Nikah, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal Radiates In Ethnic Lehenga Ensemble At Her Mehendi Function, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Looks Pretty In Traditional Outfit At Her Haldi Ceremony, Pics!
- women fashionEasy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon In Pink Sequin Saree Gives Inspiration For Occasional Wear, Pics!