Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime thriller film Drishyam 2 is all set to release on November 18. From the trailer, it appears that the film will score high on drama, action, and of course stellar performances by the actors. The cast of the movie was recently spotted on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and featured their individualistic style!

Scroll down to find more about Drishyam 2 stars' fashion moments:

The gorgeous Tabu looked classy in a black saree attire. Her modern saree featured lovely golden zardosi work with traditional design all over and she teamed it up with a matching blouse. The vibrant saree border in red-blue colour added a chic contrast to the black colour saree.

The Drishyam 2 actress accentuated her saree outfit with silver oxidized jewellery comprising statement earrings and a ring. She flaunted smoky eyes look to complement the dark hue ensemble and kept her lustrous tresses open and wavy!

Ajay Devgn who is playing the role of Vijay Salgoankar in Drishyam 2 was seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Ajay looked dapper in a blue checkered suit and wore a white button-down shirt. He flaunted dark-tinted sunglasses to complete his suave look.

Ace dancer and actress Nora Fatehi struck a chic pose in a bright yellow figure-hugging dress. Her corset-style dress was detailed with a sweetheart neckline, a self-textured pattern, and a daring back slit. Nora amped up her sassy avatar with glossy makeup and styled her hair in an open wavy hairdo!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 dance show host Manish Paul looked funky and flamboyant in a modern suit. He wore a casual black tee and white pants and layered it with an abstract print jacket. Manish elevated the eclectic ensemble with stylish black glasses!