The Girl On The Train: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Amazing In Her Simple Knitted Sweater Gym Wear
Aditi Rao Hydari, who we will be seeing in The Girl On The Train, shared a few stills from the movie. She shared winter fashion goals with her sweater and looked awesome as ever. Aditi Rao gave us a glimpse of her training look and we thought she gave us a perfect gym wear idea. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Aditi Rao wore a round-necked knitted sweater that was full-sleeved and flared with intricate details and she teamed it with black top and matching tights and slits. Her attire was accentuated by contrasts and wore a pair of grey knitted long socks. She looked so gym-ready and come winters, this is the ensemble we would want to sport.
The makeup was light and enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. Her makeup look was fresh and natural, and her partly-tied hairdo with highlighted tresses completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari looked fabulous as ever. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram