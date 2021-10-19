Karwa Chauth 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Keep It Simple And Not Deck Up Too Much! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and we totally feel all those who celebrate the festival but don't want to deck up. Yes, some don't want to flaunt those embellished and heavy suits but just keep it simple but festive enough. So, if you are one of those, who would want to wear gorgeous but not elaborate ensembles on Karwa Chauth, you can take inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress recently sported gharara and sharara sets, which were festive-perfect and seemed comfortable too. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi. We have decoded her outfits for major festive-wear inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Black Box Creatives

1. Aditi Rao Hydari's Orange Gharara Set

The Padmaavat actress wore an orange gharara set from Raw Mango. Her attire consisted of an organza orange woven kurta and she teamed it with a matching gharara bottom. Her ensemble was adorned with peacock butas in gold threadwork. For the occasion, you can take a complementing light dupatta with the set - the same shade of orange would go well with this attire. As for accessories, Aditi Rao Hydari upped her look with silver jhumkas that came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Black Box Creatives

2. Aditi Rao Hydari's Turquoise And Green Gharara Set

The Wazir actress looked like a dream in her gharara set that was designed by Punit Balana. She sported a turquoise gharara set that was accentuated by block prints and delicate marodi work that came from designer's latest Festive edit. She paired her gharara kurta and pants with a light-green organza dupatta that featured floral embroidered details and scattered bootis. She coordinated her attire with a pair of embellished juttis. Aditi Rao again spruced up her look with earrings but this time, she opted for silver and turquoise-toned jhumkis that came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by vibrant-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl-rimmed eyes. A tiny pink bindi also elevated her style quotient and the mogra-adorned middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I

3. Aditi Rao Hydari's Green Sharara Set

Aditi Rao Hydari also flaunted a green-hued Varanasi silk brocade sharara set that featured a V-neck, elbow-length kurta with slits and she teamed it with a pair of matching sharara bottoms. Her ensemble was adorned with 'jaal' of flora and peacock motifs and while she didn't drape a dupatta with her ensemble, you can team it with a dark green plain dupatta to enhance the look. She notched up her look with a pair of silver jhumkis from Sangeeta Boochra and Aquamarine. Her makeup was highlighted by berry lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Aditi Rao Hydari did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.