Navratri 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Taapsee Pannu’s Red Organza Saree Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Today is the sixth day of Navratri festivities and the day is also called Shashthi - symbolised by the red hue. The colour signifies passion, health, and courage - the colour of love. If you are looking forward to flaunting red hue today, we have you covered (and we know that you all love the colour red). However, this time, we have three red saree looks for you but all crafted from the lightweight organza fabric. And Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu are here to inspire you with their red-toned organza sarees.

Photographer Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I

1. Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Organza Saree

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari draped an exquisite red saree for an event and had our attention. Well, not only her saree, her blouse also accentuated her look. The actress wore the red Hazari saree that was made out of organza fabric and featured subtle floral butis, which were embroidered through the intricate form of aari and zardozi techniques. She paired her saree with the Bilal multi-coloured Varanasi silk blouse. Her blouse was marked by stripes in the shade of green, white, and orange. The actress accessorised her look with gold and emerald jewellery that included an elaborate choker, complementing jhumkas, and a statement ring. Her makeup was highlighted by pink tones and a subtle kohl. A tiny bindi also upped her look and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayank Mudnaney

2. Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Organza Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in her silk organza saree that was accentuated by red hue and featured embroidered floral embroidery. She paired her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree look. Her saree came from the label, Torani. Styled by Chandini Whabi, She spruced up her look with silver bangles and gold earrings. Her jewellery came from the label, Amrapali. She also sported a statement ring. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: tejInder singh khamkha

3. Taapsee Pannu's Red Silk Organza Saree

Styled by Devki. B, Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in her red-hued silk organza saree. It was the charcoal black roses saree from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her organza saree featured hand-painted charcoal black roses on a red base and was also enhanced by hand-embroidered gota. It was a lightweight saree, perfect for the summer season and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse. Taapsee accessorised her look with gold jewellery that included a gold neckpiece and studs. Her makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The ponytail look wrapped up her avatar.

So, whose red saree look on Navratri did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.