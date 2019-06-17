Aditi Rao Hydari Or Nushrat Bharucha: Whose Casual Avatar Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari and Nushrat Bharucha looked gorgeous and totally slayed it in style recently. They were spotted in casual outfits and they gave us mid-week fashion goals. Their outfits seemed perfect for cafe outing with BFFs. Let's decode their latest outfits and looks.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari wowed us with this smart half-sleeved long top and she paired this top with denim shorts. Her ensemble was notched up by a quote, which read, 'You Won This World'. The actress paired her ensemble with black boots, which spruced up her avatar. Aditi carried a black and maroon side bag with her. The make-up was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and an impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha also kept it simple and sassy. She wore a halter-necked printed top that was dipped in the shades of black and grey. And the actress teamed it with light blue distressed denim shorts. She paired her look with black ankle-length boots, which went well with her ensemble. The make-up was highlighted by nude touches and a brown lip shade. The sleek long tresses completed her casual avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.