67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And More Ace Red Carpet Fashion

    The 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 show was held in Banglore on October 9, 2022. The prestigious award function was graced by who's who from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The cine stars including Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And Others dazzled on the red carpet in stunning ensembles!

    Image: Filmibeat

    Here's a list of best-dressed celebrities who impressed us with their impeccable fashion sense at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022:

    Pooja Hegde

    Image: Filmibeat

    The gorgeous Pooja Hegde looked chic in a silver outfit. Her close-neck ensemble was detailed with mirrorwork all over and had a slightly fitted, slightly flared look. Pooja styled her silver outfit with minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail hairdo!

    Mrunal Thakur

    Image: Filmibeat

    The Sita Ramam star wore a lovely pastel pink lehenga outfit. Her modern lehenga was detailed with silver sequin work. Mrunal chose diamond-studded jewelry to complete her modern Indian wear!

    Donal Bisht

    Image: Filmibeat

    Actress Donal Bisht was spotted on the red carpet in an off-shoulder golden dress. The shimmery outfit was designed with a sweetheart neckline and body-hugging silhouette. Donal opted for matte finish makeup and styled her hair in open waves look!

    Aparna Balamurali

    Image: Filmibeat

    The Soorarai Pottru actress looked simply chic in a black outfit. Her V-neck western dress featured a mini slit in the hemline. Aparna opted for a smoky eye makeup look and accentuated her black dress with chic golden jewelry!

    Dhee

    Image: Filmibeat

    Versatile singer Dhee impressed everyone with her offbeat white ensemble. Her fitted white dress had a thigh-high slit, hoodie-like cape, and fabric train attached at one side. Dhee styled her red carpet look with curated accessories including black glasses and a handbag!

    Aindrita Ray

    Image: Filmibeat

    Popular Kannada star Aindrita Ray rocked the white peplum dress. Her red carpet outfit featured pretty detailing like a sheer lace bodice, and a closed neckline. Aindrita styled her all-white dress with glossy makeup and a pulled-back hairdo!

    Saniya Iyappan

    Image: Filmibeat

    The gorgeous Kannada actress Saniya Iyappan looked super glamorous in a grey and black halter neck dress. The floral applique work on the outfit featured sequins and shine. She kept the red carpet look interesting with natural makeup and a sleek bun hairdo!

    Shehnaaz Gill

    Image: Filmibeat

    The reality TV star and actress Shehnaaz Gill chose a lovely pastel green silk saree for her red carpet look. She matched her traditional silk saree with a sleeveless blouse and accentuated her Indian look with curated jewelry pieces!

    Aahana Kumra

    Image: Filmibeat

    Actress Aahana Kumra made a chic entry in a printed saree attire. She styled her lightweight printed saree with a matching low-neck, full-sleeved blouse. Aahana accentuated her modern saree look with statement earrings!

    Tabu

    Image: Filmibeat

    Gorgeous and talented actress Tabu wore a pink half-saree outfit at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022. Her plain pink half saree featured shiny lines detailing at the waist and on the blouse. She wore glossy makeup and kept her voluminous hair open!

    Sundeep Kishan

    Image: Filmibeat

    Telugu star Sundeep Kishan looked dapper in a black blazer. He styled the checkered suit look by pairing it up with a V-neck casual tee.

    Raj B. Shetty

    Image: Filmibeat

    Actor and director Raj B.Shetty flaunted a bohemian outlook by opting for a white kurta and green veshti look. He layered the Indian outfit with a matte gold stole and carried a boho jhola bag!

    Brahmaji

    Image: Filmibeat

    Telugu star Brahmaji was seen on the red carpet wearing a casual shirt and denim. He accentuated the western casual attire with a colourful patchwork jacket!

    R Madhavan

    Image: Filmibeat

    Talented star R Madhavan opted for a green sherwani for the red carpet look of the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022. He accentuated his classic Indian attire with sunglasses and formal shoes!

    Desktop Bottom Promotion