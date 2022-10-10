Just In
- 53 min ago Tejasswi Prakash Slays On The Ramp In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown; SEE PICS!
- 1 hr ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 65% Off on Maternity Essentials
- 1 hr ago Cave Of Ved Vyasa : History, Architecture, Celebrations. How To Reach, And Restrictions
- 2 hrs ago India Has One Of The Least Health Freedoms In The World, Says Study - What Does It Imply?
Don't Miss
- News 'Vegetarian' crocodile that lived in Kerala temple pond for over 70 years dies
- Technology Apple iPhone 12 Available Under Rs. 35,000 on Amazon; How to Avail This Offer?
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Mid Cap Beverage Franchise Stock, Target Price Rs 1,150: Axis Securities
- Sports PKL: Haryana Steelers gear up for Tamil Thalaivas challenge
- Movies Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik Ties The Knot With Beau Karan Bakshi; See Wedding Pics
- Automobiles Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched At Rs 31.48 Lakh - Multistrada Gone Mad
- Travel Taipei: A Shutterbug's Paradise
- Education Political Journey of Mulayam Singh Yadav 1939-2022
67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And More Ace Red Carpet Fashion
The 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 show was held in Banglore on October 9, 2022. The prestigious award function was graced by who's who from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The cine stars including Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And Others dazzled on the red carpet in stunning ensembles!
Image: Filmibeat
Here's a list of best-dressed celebrities who impressed us with their impeccable fashion sense at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022:
Pooja Hegde
Image: Filmibeat
The gorgeous Pooja Hegde looked chic in a silver outfit. Her close-neck ensemble was detailed with mirrorwork all over and had a slightly fitted, slightly flared look. Pooja styled her silver outfit with minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail hairdo!
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Filmibeat
The Sita Ramam star wore a lovely pastel pink lehenga outfit. Her modern lehenga was detailed with silver sequin work. Mrunal chose diamond-studded jewelry to complete her modern Indian wear!
Donal Bisht
Image: Filmibeat
Actress Donal Bisht was spotted on the red carpet in an off-shoulder golden dress. The shimmery outfit was designed with a sweetheart neckline and body-hugging silhouette. Donal opted for matte finish makeup and styled her hair in open waves look!
Aparna Balamurali
Image: Filmibeat
The Soorarai Pottru actress looked simply chic in a black outfit. Her V-neck western dress featured a mini slit in the hemline. Aparna opted for a smoky eye makeup look and accentuated her black dress with chic golden jewelry!
Dhee
Image: Filmibeat
Versatile singer Dhee impressed everyone with her offbeat white ensemble. Her fitted white dress had a thigh-high slit, hoodie-like cape, and fabric train attached at one side. Dhee styled her red carpet look with curated accessories including black glasses and a handbag!
Aindrita Ray
Image: Filmibeat
Popular Kannada star Aindrita Ray rocked the white peplum dress. Her red carpet outfit featured pretty detailing like a sheer lace bodice, and a closed neckline. Aindrita styled her all-white dress with glossy makeup and a pulled-back hairdo!
Saniya Iyappan
Image: Filmibeat
The gorgeous Kannada actress Saniya Iyappan looked super glamorous in a grey and black halter neck dress. The floral applique work on the outfit featured sequins and shine. She kept the red carpet look interesting with natural makeup and a sleek bun hairdo!
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Filmibeat
The reality TV star and actress Shehnaaz Gill chose a lovely pastel green silk saree for her red carpet look. She matched her traditional silk saree with a sleeveless blouse and accentuated her Indian look with curated jewelry pieces!
Aahana Kumra
Image: Filmibeat
Actress Aahana Kumra made a chic entry in a printed saree attire. She styled her lightweight printed saree with a matching low-neck, full-sleeved blouse. Aahana accentuated her modern saree look with statement earrings!
Tabu
Image: Filmibeat
Gorgeous and talented actress Tabu wore a pink half-saree outfit at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022. Her plain pink half saree featured shiny lines detailing at the waist and on the blouse. She wore glossy makeup and kept her voluminous hair open!
Sundeep Kishan
Image: Filmibeat
Telugu star Sundeep Kishan looked dapper in a black blazer. He styled the checkered suit look by pairing it up with a V-neck casual tee.
Raj B. Shetty
Image: Filmibeat
Actor and director Raj B.Shetty flaunted a bohemian outlook by opting for a white kurta and green veshti look. He layered the Indian outfit with a matte gold stole and carried a boho jhola bag!
Brahmaji
Image: Filmibeat
Telugu star Brahmaji was seen on the red carpet wearing a casual shirt and denim. He accentuated the western casual attire with a colourful patchwork jacket!
R Madhavan
Image: Filmibeat
Talented star R Madhavan opted for a green sherwani for the red carpet look of the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022. He accentuated his classic Indian attire with sunglasses and formal shoes!
- bollywood wardrobeTejasswi Prakash Slays On The Ramp In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown; SEE PICS!
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Rekha: 10 Stunning Saree Looks From Bollywood's Timeless Beauty
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Their Modern Saree Looks You Must Bookmark
- bollywood wardrobeRicha Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Unconventional’ Reception Look Is So Refreshing; See Pics Here
- bollywood wardrobeEid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Baby Shower: Actress Glows In Yellow Ethnic Outfit! See Pics Here
- fashionAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 70% Off On Handbags And Sling Bags
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty: Classy And Bossy In Black Pantsuit!
- bollywood wardrobeKarva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeParis Fashion Week 2022: Deepika Padukone's Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: TV Star Scores High In The Fashion Game
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022