5 Times B'Day Boy KJO's Fashion Was Bang-On Rebellious

Bollywood's most loved director and film producer, Karan Johar turned 46 today and is celebrating his birthday in New York. With around 47 movies under his belt, Karan has launched the career of many leading names today. But apart from his movies and 'Koffee With Karan' episodes, the director is also the fashion bandwagon.

The father of two children, Karan doesn't take himself too seriously fashionably. He likes to experiment with colours and play around with quirky and graphic prints. While at the same time, Karan may be pretty vocal about his pouting skills and the signature side pose, he doesn't talk much about his fashion.

He may not be a 'self-proclaimed' style maven; but we can most definitely declare him as a style guru. However, the producer of 'Raazi' is quite often found critiquing the dress sense of his friends in the industry and he gets very witty when he does that.

Now, he even makes to the cover of big fashion magazines like GQ. We find Karan Johar's style statements very impressive and inspiring. He defies the style conventions and he raises the bar for others.

Here's how Karan Johar broke the fashion rules.

1. Pink Sherwani At Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's Wedding

Karan certainly pushed the boundaries by donning colours, which no other male celebrities wore at Sonam's wedding gala. Karan sported a pink coloured sherwani at Sonam's wedding, which in our opinion was not only refreshing but on many occasions, it is a hue associated with women. Well, he told the world that men can wear pink-hued traditional clothes too!

2. The Loose Red Jacket

Karan Johar makes dramatic entrance and so this was no surprise when he pulled off this bright red jacket with black patches, rather nonchalantly. His jacket was colour-blocked by white sleeves and the matching colour. He was a vision come true in it!

3. The Graphic Tuxedo For A Filmfare Relaunch

While it would have been a normal black tuxedo by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, there was an eye-catching twist to the formal suit. That 'twist' was the printed vibrant skeleton face on the pocket square area. It was interesting because this attire mirrored Karan's personality of making things light but happening.

4. The Dad At 45 Shirt

Karan, through his shirt, expressed that fathers don't have to be all strict and rule-makers. In fact, he challenged the stereotypes again by carrying a blue-coloured denim shirt that had a 'Bugs Bunny' character printed on the centre of it. He captioned the pic as, 'Dad at 45! This is the result!'.

5. And Sometimes, You Can Go Camouflage

Karan Johar can also let his eyes speak louder than this clothes. His shades were partly dipped in fluorescent green hues and khaki prints. Not just that, he matched his spectacles with a camouflage jacket. Yes, he did steal the thunder of the divas.

We wish you a happy birthday Karan and may you elevate the fashion quotient with more rocking style statements.