Bobby Deol And Preity Zinta Reunite At Manish Malhotra Diwali Party! ‘Soldier’s Iconic 90s Fashion Statements Fashion Riny John

Bollywood fans were in for a treat on October 12, 2025, as Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash in Mumbai. The duo, who starred together in the 1998 cult hit Soldier, shared a warm embrace that instantly went viral on social media. Fans are already clamouring for Soldier 2, hoping to see the iconic pair back on the big screen. Their heartfelt reunion didn't just light up the party, it also rekindled memories of their on-screen magic in 'Soldier'. That's why it's a perfect excuse to revisit the iconic style moments that made 'Soldier' a visual treat and inspired 90s Bollywood fashion.

Photo Credit: Youtube@Boldsky/@TipsOfficial

Preity Zinta's Pale Pink Flowing Gown

In her intro song, Preity mesmerised with a floor-length, flowing pink gown with spaghetti straps, tiered skirt, and white heels that gave her an ethereal, Marilyn Monroe-inspired appearance. Hair in soft curls and polished makeup completed the look.

Preity Zinta's Purple Iridescent Gown

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

When it comes to the title song, 'Soldier Soldier', in the grand outdoor song sequences, Preity dazzled in a floor-length iridescent gown shifting between lavender and periwinkle. The voluminous skirt, fitted bodice, and matching wide-brimmed hat created a highly theatrical, dreamy aesthetic.

Preity Zinta's Casual Black Beanie Outfit And Bobby Deol's All-Black Rugged Look

Sporty and modern, this all-black ensemble included a long-sleeved top, loose trousers, and a black knitted beanie with the "ALL BLACKS" logo. Filmed in scenic outdoors, it contrasted sharply with her other glamorous looks.

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

Bobby twinned with her, sporting a sleeveless black vest, black trousers, sunglasses, and a belt. This monochromatic outfit highlighted his strong silhouette against dramatic sunset and tall grass scenes.

Preity Zinta's Red Dress With Coat And Boots

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

This short, vibrant red dress paired with a matching coat and knee-high black boots exuded playful, edgy 90s fashion. Against the scenic backdrop of the title song, it became an iconic visual moment.

Preity Zinta's Vibrant Red Dress And Bobby Deol's Rebellious Denim Jacket

In the song 'Mehfil mein baar baar'. Preity wore a short, A-line red dress with long sleeves, featuring a black-and-white houndstooth or micro-check pattern. Complemented by red earrings and soft waves, the outfit was bold yet classy, making her the visual highlight of the frame.

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

Bobby's denim jacket in dark to medium wash blue had striking white and red stripes and a large "DESTROY" patch on the back. Paired with black trousers and a bandanna, this look perfectly blended ruggedness with a rebellious flair.

Preity Zinta's Elegant Black Evening Dress And Bobby Deol's Formal Suit With A Pop Of Color

In the very same song, Preity sported a fitted black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Accessories included a sparkling diamond choker and stud earrings, while her classic waves added a polished touch.

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

Bobby complemented Preity's look with a classic black suit and a peach shirt, highlighted by a bright orange tie-giving a contemporary flair to the otherwise formal ensemble.

Preity Zinta's Multi-Colored Pajama Look And Bobby Deol's Multi-Colored Shirt With Jeans

A casual white t-shirt paired with high-waisted, brightly patterned pajama-style trousers gave Preity a playful, outdoor dance-ready vibe. The vibrant print matched the energetic choreography perfectly.

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

Bobby wore a long-sleeved, abstract multi-colored shirt with relaxed-fit dark blue jeans. The look combined flamboyant patterns with simple bottoms, ideal for lively performance sequences.

Preity Zinta's Sky Blue Indo-Western Suit And Bobby Deol's Black & White Athletic Look

Preity looked glamorous in a coordinated sky-blue suit with a cropped top and flared pants, complemented by a matching scarf/dupatta.

Photo Credit: Youtube@TipsOfficial

In contrast, Bobby sported a black jacket and sleeveless black vest with white horizontal stripes, black trousers, and a black cap, adding a sporty, casual energy to the sequence.

From elegant gowns to edgy denim, Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol's fashion in Soldier defined 90s Bollywood style while highlighting their on-screen chemistry. Their recent Diwali reunion reminded fans of this timeless pairing, sparking excitement for Soldier 2 and proving that great fashion and iconic performances never fade.