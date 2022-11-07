Just In
Black Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style
The European Premiere of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever witnessed some edgy and inspirational fashion moments. Hollywood celebs including Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Florence Kasumba, and others attended the mega premiere in a high-end fashion!
Image: Twitter
Here's a list of celebs who dazzled with their edgy and eclectic style at the Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere:
Lupita Nyong'o
Image: Twitter
Oscar winner actress Lupita Nyong's looked chic in a silver and black gown by Alexander McQueen. The layered look of the sleeveless ensemble appeared edgy and dramatic. Lupita sported an updo bun and shiny makeup. She completed her dazzling look with curated diamond jewellery.
Letitia Wright
Image: Twitter
The talented star Letitia Wright who is playing the character of Shuri in the film attended the premiere in a floor-length gown by Prada. The custom couture outfit was designed with crystal embellishments. Letitia accentuated the straight silhouette outfit with statement jewellery that included cocktail rings and silver hoop earrings.
Florence Kasumba
Image: Twitter
Ugandan-German actress Florence Kasumba impressed with her edgy fashion sense by donning a halter-neck floor gown. Embellished with jewel-hued crystals, her outfit had a fitted structure, that allowed Florence to show off her sculpted figure. Kasumba accentuated the vibrant outfit with selective jewellery.
Danai Gurira
Image: Twitter
Actress Danai Gurira opted for a black Elie Saab couture gown. The sheer dress featured floral-style velvet panels and exaggerated puff sleeves, and mid-slit. Danai accentuated the dramatic outfit by sporting sparkling sequins to her hairdo.
Michaela Coel
Image: Twitter
Michaela who plays Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, donned a black outfit by Riccardo Tisci. The tank top-lace skirt outfit was elevated with sheer lace detailing. Michaela sported minimal jewelry and natural makeup to complete her edgy look.
Maya Jama
Image: Twitter
British television and radio presenter, Maya Jama oozed glamour in a red and white outfit by designer Stephane Rolland. The couture dress featured edgy detailing including a plunging neckline with a mesh panel and abstract geometrical print. The diva chose an artistic face necklace to accentuate the chosen outfit.
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Twitter
English actress Cynthia Erivo looked super impressive in a bright yellow trench coat maxi dress by designer Erdem. The floral print outfit featured peculiar trench coat design details that included closure buttons, shoulder straps, and a waist belt. Cynthia elevated the bright hue outfit with selective jewellery and dramatic makeup.
Clara Amfo
Image: Twitter
British Radio broadcaster and TV presenter Clara Amfo dazzled in a golden metallic dress by designer Christopher Kane chainmail. The jazzy outfit was crafted with cutout panels at the waist and metal chains. Clara chose studded drop earrings and metal bangles to accentuate the daring and dramatic ensemble.
Jourdan Dunn
Image: Twitter
British model Jourdan Dunn made a chic impression at the movie premiere in a yellow straight-cut outfit. The dress featured a dramatic knotted design detailing at the waist. Jourdan flaunted metallic jewellery and a long plait hairdo that added drama to the look.
AJ Odudu
Image: Twitter
British television presenter, AJ Odudu looked chic in a silver mesh dress by Attico. The flapper-style outfit was designed with a dramatic asymmetric hemline and leather strap detailing. Odudu complemented the modern outfit with glossy makeup and a long bob hairstyle.
Stormzy
Image: Twitter
British rapper Stormzy attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European premiere in style. His bright pink suit comprised a plain tee, asymmetric jacket, and flared trousers. The mon-hue pink outfit was the perfect example of edgy and eclectic!
