From Jaipur To Paris: Ananya Panday Revives Maharani Gayatri Devi’s Royal Charm In A 1948 Couture Corset Fashion Riny John

Vintage isn't new for Bollywood, but this time, Ananya Panday took it to another level. Her recent look managed to bridge both time and taste, the kind of fashion moment that makes you pause for a second scroll. For her latest appearance, she wore a lace Manish Malhotra sari - delicate, fluid, and almost dreamlike paired with a rare Jaques Fath haute couture corset from 1948. Yes, 1948. That's not just "retro"; that's literal fashion history.

Photo Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday/diva_designer_store

A Vintage Corset Meets An Indian Classic

The corset, an archival piece from the French designer's golden era, was sculpted yet feminine, giving Ananya's look a subtle power. Its structured bodice contrasted beautifully with the sheer lace sari that draped over it, creating an effortless dialogue between two worlds: Parisian couture and Indian tradition. It's the kind of styling risk that could easily go wrong but here, it looked elegant, and full of character.

Her team clearly understood the balance: they let the clothes speak. Minimal jewellery, fresh makeup, and soft, brushed-out hair made the whole look feel fresh instead of costume-like. And together, it reminded everyone of one timeless style icon - Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Who Was Maharani Gayatri Devi?

If there was ever a woman who redefined grace in Indian fashion, it was her. Born into the royal family of Cooch Behar and later becoming the Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi lived a life that balanced modernity with tradition long before it was fashionable to do so. She studied in London, rode horses, played polo, and entered politics - all while looking like she had just stepped out of a Vogue editorial.

What made her style remarkable was how simple it was. She favoured soft chiffons, light pastels, and understated jewellery. While other royals leaned into brocades and gold-threaded splendour, she wore lightweight saris that allowed her to move, live, and breathe freely. Her makeup was minimal, her pearls were her signature, and her posture carried the rest.

But beyond the aesthetic, she represented confidence - the kind that doesn't need glam clothes or heavy embellishments to prove presence. She wore her independence the same way she wore her chiffon saris lightly, but unmistakably.

Why Gayatri Devi's Style Still Feels Modern

Decades later, Gayatri Devi's influence hasn't faded. In an age of trend cycles and fast fashion, her style feels almost radical - clean, timeless, and rooted in authenticity. Designers still reference her palette of muted pastels, her soft silhouettes, and her refusal to overdo anything.

She's one of those rare figures who transcended her time. Even now, when you see an actress or model channeling simplicity with poise, whether it's a sheer sari, a neat bun, or natural makeup there's often a subtle trace of her influence. She set a benchmark for Indian elegance.

Ananya's Subtle Salute To A Legend

Ananya's outfit was a literal recreation that was a thoughtful reinterpretation. The lace sari carried the same softness that Gayatri Devi loved, and the vintage corset added a layer of strength beneath it, a visual metaphor for modern womanhood. There was structure, there was delicacy, and somewhere in between, there was homage.

Even the choice of Jaques Fath as a reference point is telling. Fath was among Paris's most celebrated post-war designers, known for his feminine yet assertive silhouettes, the kind that celebrated a woman's form without overpowering it. Pairing his work with an Indian sari is like blending two languages that somehow make sense together.

What makes this look resonate isn't just the outfit itself, it's the thought behind it. Ananya has often experimented with modern, youthful styles, but this was different. This felt like a nod to a woman who made elegance feel effortless.

When Fashion Becomes A Conversation Across Time

There's something refreshing about seeing a young Bollywood star tap into history. It says something about how Indian fashion is evolving. Designers like Manish Malhotra, once known purely for grandeur, are now exploring softer, more heritage-rooted ideas of beauty. And actresses like Ananya are embracing that change, showing that elegance and experimentation can exist in the same frame.

What We Can Take Away From This Moment

Photo Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday/nanagramjewels

Ananya Panday's look captured the grace of another era without losing touch with today's individuality. By channelling Maharani Gayatri Devi's poise through her own lens, she proved that timeless fashion is more about reinterpretation than replication. Maybe that's why the look struck a chord. It proved that a look rooted in confidence and ease never really ages.