Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 70% Off On Handbags And Sling Bags

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has already begun and therefore, users can get their hands on their favourite exclusive fashion accessories at a discounted price. With up to 70% discount on handbags and sling bags, you can upgrade your fashion and add oomph to your style with this one.

The eye-popping offers and discounts on handbags and sling bags from premier brands such as Guess, Van Heusen, Baggit, Fastrack, Lino Perros, and more will leave you spoilt for choices. Therefore, sit back, relax and shop from the comfort of your home because this is something that you cannot afford to miss out on!

1. Baggit Sling Bag

Baggit brings to you premium quality products that are crafted by skilled craftsmen, which makes them extremely user-friendly. This one is elegant and comes in a variety of designs. The leather is extremely smooth as well, which also makes it highly durable. It is ideal for keeping all your essentials like currency and cards and comes with zips.

Price- Rs 687/-

2. Hidesign Sling Bag (Black)

When you are investing in fashion, you need something that will stay with you for a long time without compromising style. Hidesign brings to you a sling bag that comes in classic black colour and will go with all outfits. Easy to carry, this one is made from premium quality leather and has 2 pockets where you can keep your daily essentials.

Price- Rs 2566/-

3. Mona B Canvas Handbag

If you are thinking about sustainable fashion, Mona B is the answer. A lifestyle brand, it brings to a handbag, which is crafted by practising zero waste manufacturing. Also, this one doesn't compromise on style and is quite durable. You can open each compartment which are spacious and store a lot of items such as powerbank, accessories, mobile, purse and more. Get it for yourself today and get yourself organised when you are on the move.

Price- Rs 1349/-

4. Van Heusen Satchel

For smart and sophisticated women, Van Heusen brings a stylish range of handbags. This satchel from the premier brand ensures that you own something that looks modern and timeless in design with a pinch of minimalism. The trendy bags can be used on all occasions and is a perfect blend of form and functionality. When it comes to fashion, you deserve nothing but the best.

Price- Rs 1497/-

5. Lino Perros Leatherette Satchel (Black/Beige)

Lino Perros is synonymous with fashionistas for its superior range of designer handbags for women. The Leatherette Satchel bag from the brand is made with high-grade quality. Team it up with your favourite outfit to instantly glam up your look. The fine finish and smooth texture of the handbag will become your perfect wardrobe accessory.

Price- Rs 1048/-

6. Fastrack Sling Bag (Orange)

Get your diva on with the Fastrack Ruffles collection and stay fashionable always. The orange sling bag from this brand is designed to add style to any outfit. The handbag has a cross-quilted fanny pack with a structured base. There is one slip pocket and one zip pocket. This one is perfect for the ladies who revel in the spotlight and don't care how many feathers they ruffle. Because no matter what people say, a diva has to slay!

Price- Rs 1061/-

7. Van Heusen Handbag

A perfect blend of fashion and functionality, Van Heusen brings to you a synthetic handbag which is timeless and classy. This spacious handbag is ideal for you to carry all your everyday essentials. It is available with a sling belt as well. There are two outer pockets as well. This one is compact in size and therefore, you can carry it with you on while travelling to your favourite destination.

Price- Rs 1497/-

8. Baggit Women's Western Satchel

Celebrate fashion everyday with a beautiful and quirky Baggit women's satchel. This one comes with dual carrying options and therefore, you can carry all your travel essentials while on-the-go. It has a stylish black exterior, a round ringlet, one main spacious compartment and two interior zipper. The quick access front zipper and double shoulder handles make it extremely easy to use.

Price- Rs 832/-

9. GUESS Zipper Slingbag

A woman's look is never complete without a perfect handbag and therefore, this Guess Zipper sling bag is the one you need if you love fashion and functionality. Crafted from the highest quality faux-leather material, GUESS handbags offer unmatched elegance, durability, and versatility for daily use. No one what the occasion this, this premier brand is the one-stop solution for modern women.

Price- Rs 8599/-

10. Van Heusen Sling Bag (Burgundy)

If you love a modern sling bag then Van Heusen is the brand you need to trust. This handbag is made from synthetic leather, which gives it a polished look with a natural lustre. Besides, it has a long strap so that you can carry it with ease. It contains two pockets and has a chain strap type. The burgundy colour looks regal and is ideal for all occasions. Furthermore, the snap button closure ensures the safety of your belongings.

Price- Rs 1737/-