This Simple Spice Will Relieve You From Winter Cold, You'll Want To Sip Daily, Know Surprizing Benefits!

Chhath Puja 2025 Traditional, Holy Dishes That You Must Cook To Please The Sun God And Your Taste Buds!

The End Of An Era: Comedy Legend And ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ Actor, Satish Shah Passes Away At 74

Have You Heard About Finland’s Nude Sauna Meetings? How They Reflect The Country’s Happiness Culture

Akash and Isha Ambani Birthday Party: Celebrity Arrivals And Special Drone Show In Jamnagar Fashion Riny John

When it comes to celebrations, the Ambani twins know how to set the bar sky-high. Akash and Isha Ambani, both in their early 30s, have carved out impressive identities beyond their family legacy. Akash has been making waves in the business world, while Isha is actively involved in entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures. So, when these siblings celebrate their birthday, it's a spectacle that draws India's biggest stars.

On October 23, 2025, Jamnagar transformed into a glittering hub of glamour. Private jets touched down, luxury cars lined the runway, and celebrities brought their A-game in both style and spirit. Here's a closer look at the glittering guest list.

Photo Credit: Instagram@ambani_update

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia arrived together, perfectly casual yet stylish. Ranbir wore a light blue jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with relaxed dark trousers, a black crossbody bag, navy cap, and sunglasses. Alia complemented him in a sleeveless white top with light-colored pants, carrying a handbag and sporting sunglasses. Their relaxed, coordinated look made them effortlessly chic.

Atlee, His Child And Wife

Atlee arrived holding his child, wearing a matching denim co-ord set with a subtle printed pattern, a crossbody bag, and sunglasses. His child wore a pastel-colored outfit with full sleeves and sneakers, looking adorable. Priya Atlee complemented them in a white sporty outfit with subtle stripes, giving the family a coordinated yet relaxed vibe.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

The power couple arrived together, making sure all eyes were on them. Ranveer kept it casual yet striking in an oversized white tee and black trousers, while Deepika opted for a sleek, all-black look that balanced elegance with comfort. Their energy set the tone for the evening-fun, stylish, and utterly photogenic.

Karan Johar And Ananya Panday

The filmmaker brought along his twins, Ruhi and Yash, adding a touch of family charm to the event. Karan's arrival was classic Johar: fashionable, composed, and ready to enjoy the celebrations in full style. Ananya's arrival along with him was effortlessly chic. She wore a white top paired with beige pants, a look that combined glamour with simplicity.

Arjun Kapoor And Disha Patani

The pair made a striking entrance together. Arjun opted for a black tee, keeping it low-key but stylish, while Disha wowed in a white crop top and casual jeans. Their relaxed yet fashionable look reflected their comfort with each other and the lively ambiance of the celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor And Aryan Khan

These young stars were spotted landing in Jamnagar, instantly adding to the buzz. Janhvi looked radiant in a soft-toned outfit, while Aryan's casual, confident style made him blend perfectly with the glamorous yet approachable vibe of the evening.

Arijit Singh

The celebrated singer arrived solo, bringing his signature understated charm. Known for keeping it low-key, Arijit's presence added a soulful layer to the party, proving that music is just as much a part of the Ambani twins' celebrations as glamour and glitz.

How They Arrived

From private jets to luxury cars, every celebrity arrival had its own flair. The paparazzi were on high alert, capturing each stylish entrance. Jamnagar Airport briefly turned into a red carpet, as excitement buzzed around every corner, giving fans a glimpse of the glamour awaiting inside.

A Night To Remember

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing drone show depicting the life journey of Isha and Akash, from childhood memories to their professional achievements and family milestones. The show added a magical, almost cinematic touch, leaving everyone from the youngest guests to the stars themselves in awe.

The Ambani twins' birthday bash was a night that highlighted the twins' personalities as much as it did their family legacy. For those who watched from afar, it was a vivid reminder that when Akash and Isha celebrate, the world watches in awe.