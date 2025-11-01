Why JD Vance's Remark About His Hindu Wife And Christianity Has Sparked Debate On Religion And Faith

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 52 In A Bold Black Pantsuit: These Power Dressing Outfits Prove She Is The Boss Fashion Riny John

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 52 today, and as always, she makes it look effortless. Over the years, she's moved from being a pageant winner to one of the most recognisable names in fashion, Indian and international cinema. Her journey has been steady, marked by poise, selective appearances, and an unmistakable sense of style. And while glamour has always followed her, it's the confidence in her power dressing that truly stands out. Let's take a sneak peek at some of her boss vibe outfits.

The 2025 Birthday Look By Manish Malhotra

Photo Credit: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Ahead of her 52nd birthday, Aishwarya wore a Manish Malhotra design that blended a bandhgala silhouette with suit tailoring. The jacket was sharply cut, the cuffs had fine diamond or crystal detailing, and the trousers were tailored with a slight flare to lengthen the line. The fabric had a soft satin sheen that read well in photos. Jewellery was minimal and hair kept simple, so the outfit remained the focus.

Paris Fashion Week 2025: The Sherwani-Inspired Tailored Look

At Paris Fashion Week she also wore a sherwani-inspired, menswear-inflected outfit by Manish Malhotra. The jacket had a high, bandhgala-style collar and strong shoulders, paired with tailored flared trousers. Embroidery and subtle embellishment referenced traditional craft while the cut stayed modern and streamlined. The look blended Indian tailoring cues with western suit lines.

Cannes 2025: The Mauve Pantsuit

At Cannes 2025 she wore a mauve-toned pantsuit with a fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers. The blazer's lines were neat and the lapels subtle; the fabric had a soft finish. Makeup and hair were kept relaxed, neutral tones and loose waves which balanced the suit's structure and gave the look an approachable, modern feel.

Cannes 2023: The Silver Structured Gown

At Cannes 2023 she chose a silver sculpted gown with metallic panels, an oversized bow or drape detail and a hooded cape element. The outfit used structure and shine to create a bold silhouette. Styling was kept deliberate so the sculptural design remained the centrepiece.

Cannes 2022: The Valentino Pink Pantsuit

At Cannes 2022 she wore a hot-pink Valentino suit: a double-breasted blazer, flared trousers, a sash or tie detail, and matching pumps. The colour made the look stand out, while the cut and proportions kept it refined rather than flashy.

L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2021: The White Ensemble

Photo Credit: Instagram@thesametribe

At the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week show in 2021 she wore a white, architectural ensemble by Stéphane Rolland - a cape-style, tailored jacket with wide-leg trousers and a sculpted train. The look combined couture structure with clean tailoring and minimal styling, signalling a move toward more architectural dressing.

Taken together, these six outfits show how Aishwarya has used tailoring to express presence and confidence. She mixes couture details and traditional references with classic suit shapes, keeps accessories minimal, and lets fit and fabric carry the look. The result is consistent and personal, clothes that feel like an extension of how she presents herself.

As she turns 52 today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to embody the same poise that marked her early years. Only now, it's evolved into something sharper, more assured. Her recent choices in power dressing reflect not just fashion, but self-assurance built over decades in the spotlight. They remind us that style isn't about trends or reinvention, but about knowing who you are and dressing like it.