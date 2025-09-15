Last Solar Eclipse Of 2025 Will Be Visible In India? Date, Time, Who Will See And Miss It? Live Stream Details

‘Abir Gulaal’ Not Releasing In India, But Vaani Kapoor’s Fashion Still Celebrates Its Colourful Spirit Fashion Riny John

While 'Abir Gulaal', starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan, has created waves internationally, the Indian audience will not be seeing it in theatres just yet. The Press Information Bureau has confirmed that no clearance has been granted for the film's release in India, despite earlier reports suggesting a September 26 date. Still, the buzz around the film has brought attention to its title-gulaal-a word that evokes festivity, vibrancy, and culture.

Fittingly, Vaani Kapoor's fashion reflects the same spirit of colour and celebration. Whether through traditional silhouettes rich in heritage or bold western gowns, her style captures the many hues of gulaal.

Pink Bridal Attire & Red Evening Gown

The pink bridal ensemble celebrates Indian craftsmanship with heavy embroidery and a feminine silhouette, while the red gown offers high-octane glamour with its plunging neckline, ruffles, and slit. Together, they embody grace and confidence-the perfect balance between tradition and boldness.

Fashion Tips: For the bridal look, add traditional jewellery like a maang tikka and bangles, keeping makeup soft and natural. For the red gown, go minimal with jewellery and let bold makeup-like a striking lip-carry the drama.

Yellow Saree & Orange Dress

The sunshine-yellow saree radiates joy with its festive charm, while the orange body-hugging dress is sleek, modern, and fashion-forward. This pairing highlights the versatility of warm tones, moving seamlessly from tradition to contemporary chic.

Fashion Tips: Pair the saree with gold jewellery, a bindi, and a sleek bun for elegance. For the orange dress, add statement earrings, a bold lip, and strappy heels for a confident finish.

Blue Sequin Dress & Green Gown

The sparkling blue sequin dress is perfect for nightlife, designed to dazzle, while the elegant green georgette ruffle saree showcases understated sophistication with its clean silhouette. Together, they represent glamour on two different ends of the spectrum-bold sparkle and timeless grace.

Fashion Tips: For the sequin dress, keep accessories minimal and go for smoky eyes with nude lips. For the green saree gown, choose subtle jewellery, soft shimmery makeup, and a classic hairstyle.

Pastel Pink & Silver Lehenga With Purple Dress

The pastel pink and silver lehenga celebrates tradition with delicate embroidery and a dreamy silhouette, while the deep purple dress with bold cuts adds modern drama and regal sophistication. This soft-and-bold pairing strikes a balance between romance and power.

Fashion Tips: The lehenga shines with a choker, maang tikka, and glowing makeup with a bold lip. The purple dress pairs beautifully with silver jewellery, sleek hair, and dramatic eye makeup for a statement finish.

Even though 'Abir Gulaal' is not releasing in India for now, the film's essence continues to resonate through Vaani Kapoor's fashion. Her wardrobe mirrors the richness of gulaal itself-bridal grandeur, festive vibrancy, and red-carpet glamour all woven into one colourful palette. By blending traditional silhouettes with contemporary statements, she shows that every shade can find its place in fashion. From pastel romance to jewel-toned drama, her looks remind us that colour is more than fabric-it's an expression of celebration and individua