70th Filmfare Awards 2025: Who Wore What On The Glamorous Red Carpet!

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, held at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena, was a night of cinematic brilliance and starry style. 'Laapataa Ladies' won Best Film, Abhishek Bachchan was honoured as Best Actor for 'I Want to Talk', and Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress for 'Jigra'. The evening celebrated talent and style, as stars walked the red carpet in elegant and eye-catching outfits.

Kriti Sanon: Sculpted Futurism

Kriti Sanon stunned in a futuristic teal gown, featuring a sculpted metallic texture and a strapless corset fit. The flowing, structured silhouette created a dramatic effect, balancing modernity with elegance. Every angle highlighted the bold architectural design, making her one of the most memorable looks of the evening.

Ananya Panday: Modern Heritage

Ananya Panday's ensemble paid homage to Gujarat's textile traditions while keeping a contemporary edge. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the outfit combined a black and maroon Bandhani silk saree styled as a skirt with a strapless, heavily hand-embroidered Patola-inspired corset adorned with multicolour bugle beads. The intricate craftsmanship brought depth and vibrancy, blending tradition with modern glamour.

Kajol: Timeless Glamour

Kajol embraced classic elegance in a black sequined sari by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was complemented by a delicate pastel/Russian emerald choker, adding a touch of sophistication and letting the shimmer of the sari take centre stage. Kajol's red carpet presence exuded poise and understated luxury.

Nitanshi Goel: Radiance in Yellow

Nitanshi Goel, winner of Best Debut Actress for 'Laapataa Ladies', dazzled in a cheerful yellow gown. Featuring off-shoulder puff sleeves and a structured silhouette, the gown offered a modern twist on classic elegance, perfectly reflecting her youthful energy and award-winning charm.

Shah Rukh Khan: Sleek Sophistication

Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly polished in a black suit with a bold white asymmetric panel cutting diagonally from his shoulder to hip. The sharp, graphic detail added a contemporary edge while maintaining his signature charisma and red carpet presence.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Refined Charm

Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed with a sleek all-black bandhgala jacket featuring prominent gold buttons and a maroon pocket square. The ensemble combined modernity with elegance, creating a look that was both sophisticated and stylish.

Sanya Malhotra: Red Hot Elegance

Sanya Malhotra made a bold statement in a deep red one-shoulder outfit. Minimal detailing allowed the vibrant color and flowing drape to shine, making her red carpet appearance striking and memorable.

Lakshya: Timeless Black

Lakshya, winner of Best Debut Actor for 'Kill', opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The simplicity of the ensemble highlighted his poised and elegant presence on the red carpet, proving that minimalism can be as impactful as couture.

The 70th Filmfare Awards red carpet was a celebration of creativity, individuality, and glamour. From avant-garde designs to classic silhouettes and heritage-inspired fusion, the stars of the evening demonstrated that fashion is as much about personality as it is about design.