5 Bollywood Celebrity Wives Turn Heads In Stunning Looks For Karwa Chauth 2025 Fashion Riny John

The evening air was calm but charged with anticipation as the moon waited to make its appearance. Across the city, balconies shimmered with diyas, and women dressed in their festive best gathered with thalis in hand, eyes fixed on the sky. Karwa Chauth 2025 brought its familiar aspect of love, tradition, and celebration and among those partaking in the ritual were some of Bollywood's most admired celebrity wives.

Mira Rajput's Classic Red Elegance

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor looked radiant in a bright red saree draped gracefully over a sequined blouse, intricately embellished with colourful beadwork and embroidery. The floral and traditional patterns caught the soft glow of the evening lights, giving her an effortlessly festive aura. She completed her look with a metallic potli bag and small, elegant earrings, proving that subtlety often speaks louder than grandeur.

Natasha Dalal's Graceful Grey Saree

Natasha Dalal, wife of Varun Dhawan embraced a graceful and understated look for Karwa Chauth 2025. She was seen wearing a grey saree during the festivities. To complement her attire, Natasha accessorised with a pearl-embellished potli bag, diamond earrings, and pink-hued bangles. Her makeup featured glittery eyeshadow, pink lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a stone bindi, adding a festive touch to her appearance.

Bhavana Pandey's Festive Pop Of Pink

Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday looked radiant in a bright magenta traditional suit with golden embroidery. The vivid hue captured the joyful essence of the festival, and her presence holding the ritual karwa and thali reflected the sincerity that defines Karwa Chauth. Her look was full of life, warmth, and devotion.

Maheep Kapoor's Vibrant Red And Turquoise Ensemble

Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor looked radiant as she arrived at Anil Kapoor's house to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025. She wore a bright red long collared kurta with full sleeves, paired with light turquoise patiala pants that featured a subtle pattern, creating a lively and festive contrast. A matching red dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulder completed her traditional ensemble.

She accessorised simply yet elegantly with medium-sized hoop earrings or small jhumkas, a delicate neck chain with a pendant, and carried a thali with ceremonial items for the occasion. Her look perfectly balanced festive vibrancy with understated elegance, capturing the spirit of the celebration

Sunita Ahuja's Regal Traditional Look

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda embodied old-school grace in a dark green traditional suit with delicate embroidery. Her statement piece, a grand multi-layered gold choker gifted by Govinda, stole the spotlight - intricate, detailed, and deeply personal. Stacks of green bangles and Rudraksha bracelets added meaning beyond fashion, blending devotion and sentiment into her festive attire.

The Glow Of Devotion And Togetherness

From Mira Rajput's classic red saree to Maheep Kapoor's vibrant kurta-patiala combination, each celebrity wife brought her own style to the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebration. With thoughtful accessories, subtle makeup, and traditional rituals, they all showcased how the festival blends culture, devotion, and personal expression.