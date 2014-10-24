Just In
Govarhan Puja 2019: Easy To Make Recipes For Govardhan Puja
Govardhan pooja occurs during the fourth day of Diwali. It is also called Annakoot and is considered to be an auspicious day in North India. This year the festival will be observed on 28 October 2019. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and Lord Govardhan. People prepare 'Chappan Bhog' (a total of 56 food items) as a kind of offerings for the deities. The food contains sweets and other dishes prepared from milk, fruits, dry fruits, rice, dal and many more dishes. A portion of the cooked dishes is offered to God's idol and then the rest is savoured as 'prasad' by devotees.
So if you are looking forward to celebrate Govardhan Puja this year, then read on to know the different delicacies of Chappan Bhog prepared for Govardhan pooja. They are lip-smacking and definitely worth a try.
Also read: Govardhan Puja 2019: Know What Is Chappan Bhog And Its Significance On Govardhan Puja
Moong Dal Halwa
Moong dal halwa is a delicious sweet dish for Chappan Bhog. The recipe to make moong dal halwa is lengthy as the dal takes a lot of time to cook. But it is definitely worth it.
Click here for the recipe
Gajar ka Halwa
This is an exotic dessert made from carrots. The flavour and taste of this dish will make you relish more of it. It is one of the main items served for Chappan Bhog. Though the red carrots are not available, you can always go for the orange carrots available in the markets.
Click here for the recipe
Besan Laddoo
This easy to make laddoo is a favourite amongst kids too. It takes you back to those days when you would wait till your mom rolled laddoos to perfection with her hands and you sat there drooling at those yummy laddoos. Check out the recipe for besan laddoos.
Click here for the recipe
Suji Ka Halwa
There are many Indian sweet dishes that can be prepared instantly. If you thought that halwa is difficult to make and is time consuming too, then you are wrong. Suji ka halwa is a sweet Indian sweet dish that you can prepared within few minutes. Try this out.
Click here for the recipe
Fried Rice
This is one of the most common dishes that are prepared in every household in India. Guess what? It is one of the dishes that are prepared for Chappan Bhog. It is easy to make and delicious. Kids and adults would love it alike. If you want to try out a different recipe for Fried Rice, then check out this one.
Click here for the recipe
Lemon Rice
This is one the simplest and easiest dishes to make. It is healthy and can be prepared in a few minutes. If you love the aroma and flavour of lime, then look no further, Lemon Rice is what you would love preparing.
Click here for the recipe
Curd Rice
This is one of the dishes served for Chappan Bhog. So if you are tired of having the same fried food items again and again then try this curd rice recipe.
Click here for the recipe
Khichdi
This is one of the most tried and tested dishes in every Indian household. Indian spices are the main ingredients used to make the vegetable khichdi and they are very appetizing. To make this simple rice recipe, all you need is the list of your favourite vegetables and you are ready to go.
Click here for the recipe
Aloo Tikki
This is a tasty Indian appetizer, and is very spicy and healthy. Take a look at how to prepare the tasty, Aloo Tikki recipe. Your kids would love them too.
Click here for the recipe
Kachori
Aloo ki kachori is one of the simplest kachori recipes that you can prepare. You can have it as snacks in the evening or can even serve it with a curry for the dinner. We are sure aloo ki kachori will be relished by everyone in your family.
Click here for the recipe
Aloo Parathas
Aloo paratha is almost everyone's favourite Indian recipe. We give you 5 simple steps to prepare delicious aloo paranthas in just few minutes during this festival season.
Click here for the recipe