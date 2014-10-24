Govarhan Puja 2019: Easy To Make Recipes For Govardhan Puja

Moong Dal Halwa Moong dal halwa is a delicious sweet dish for Chappan Bhog. The recipe to make moong dal halwa is lengthy as the dal takes a lot of time to cook. But it is definitely worth it. Click here for the recipe

Gajar ka Halwa This is an exotic dessert made from carrots. The flavour and taste of this dish will make you relish more of it. It is one of the main items served for Chappan Bhog. Though the red carrots are not available, you can always go for the orange carrots available in the markets.

Besan Laddoo This easy to make laddoo is a favourite amongst kids too. It takes you back to those days when you would wait till your mom rolled laddoos to perfection with her hands and you sat there drooling at those yummy laddoos. Check out the recipe for besan laddoos.

Suji Ka Halwa There are many Indian sweet dishes that can be prepared instantly. If you thought that halwa is difficult to make and is time consuming too, then you are wrong. Suji ka halwa is a sweet Indian sweet dish that you can prepared within few minutes. Try this out.

Fried Rice This is one of the most common dishes that are prepared in every household in India. Guess what? It is one of the dishes that are prepared for Chappan Bhog. It is easy to make and delicious. Kids and adults would love it alike. If you want to try out a different recipe for Fried Rice, then check out this one.

Lemon Rice This is one the simplest and easiest dishes to make. It is healthy and can be prepared in a few minutes. If you love the aroma and flavour of lime, then look no further, Lemon Rice is what you would love preparing.

Curd Rice This is one of the dishes served for Chappan Bhog. So if you are tired of having the same fried food items again and again then try this curd rice recipe.

Khichdi This is one of the most tried and tested dishes in every Indian household. Indian spices are the main ingredients used to make the vegetable khichdi and they are very appetizing. To make this simple rice recipe, all you need is the list of your favourite vegetables and you are ready to go.

Aloo Tikki This is a tasty Indian appetizer, and is very spicy and healthy. Take a look at how to prepare the tasty, Aloo Tikki recipe. Your kids would love them too.

Kachori Aloo ki kachori is one of the simplest kachori recipes that you can prepare. You can have it as snacks in the evening or can even serve it with a curry for the dinner. We are sure aloo ki kachori will be relished by everyone in your family.